Signing day is about a week away for NC State and the rest of college football, and we brought on long-time football recruiting reporter Sammy Batten from the Fayetteville Observer to discuss the latest developments as well as NC State's class as a whole.

Among the topics discussed:

• The impact of losing offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to Louisville plus the potential of bringing on former UNC offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

• Should NC State be worried if four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome (Ga.) High does not sign early?

• How NC State managed to net commitments from 16 of the top 52 players in the state of North Carolina, and where does this class rank among in-state hauls in Batten's experience.

• What players stand out among those set to sign.

• Reflecting back on the banner class of 2014 for the Wolfpack.

And more.