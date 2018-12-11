Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football recruiting with Sammy Batten
Signing day is about a week away for NC State and the rest of college football, and we brought on long-time football recruiting reporter Sammy Batten from the Fayetteville Observer to discuss the latest developments as well as NC State's class as a whole.
Among the topics discussed:
• The impact of losing offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to Louisville plus the potential of bringing on former UNC offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.
• Should NC State be worried if four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome (Ga.) High does not sign early?
• How NC State managed to net commitments from 16 of the top 52 players in the state of North Carolina, and where does this class rank among in-state hauls in Batten's experience.
• What players stand out among those set to sign.
• Reflecting back on the banner class of 2014 for the Wolfpack.
And more.
——
