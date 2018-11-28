Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football, bowls and some hoops
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal went over a wide range of topics during its podcast from Amedeo's:
• Some reaction to the win over UNC.
• Examining the hire of Mack Brown at UNC and its impact on NC State, including on the recruiting trail.
• Checking out the bowl situation and possible destinations for the Wolfpack.
• In a podcast recorded before the Wisconsin win, what we have seen thus far from the basketball team.
And more.
——
