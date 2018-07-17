Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and recruiting
Monday marked the unofficial start of college football in the region with the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview. Head coach Dave Doeren took his turn at three questions asked to him by WRAL sports anchor and emcee Jeff Gravley. Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal tried their hand at answering two of them.
The two also discuss:
• The intrigue of adding a quarterback like Cord Sandberg, who will officially visit later in July.
• What were some of the happenings at Peach Jam in basketball recruiting.
• Memories of ACC Kickoffs past.
And more.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
