Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and basketball
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talked about what has been an unusually busy month of July for NC State in the latest podcast from Amedeo's.
Among the topics discussed:
• The recent roll in football recruiting.
• Preseason expectations with ACC Kickoff starting next week in Charlotte.
• What to anticipate in July in basketball recruiting with the Peach Jam getting started this week.
• Analyzing the recent hire of Roy Roberson as the third assistant coach in men's basketball.
And more!
If the above player doesn't work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook