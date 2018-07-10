The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talked about what has been an unusually busy month of July for NC State in the latest podcast from Amedeo's.

Among the topics discussed:

• The recent roll in football recruiting.

• Preseason expectations with ACC Kickoff starting next week in Charlotte.

• What to anticipate in July in basketball recruiting with the Peach Jam getting started this week.

• Analyzing the recent hire of Roy Roberson as the third assistant coach in men's basketball.

And more!