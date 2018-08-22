Podcast from Amedeo's: News and Observer's Joe Giglio
On Tuesday, The Wolfpacker invited News and Observer NC State beat writer Joe Giglio back on the podcast to discuss the upcoming NC State football season. With host Matt Carter, thet two talked a long list of topics:
• How the Atlantic Division is shaping up after Clemson.
• Who NC State will miss more on offense, Nyheim Hines or Jaylen Samuels.
• How NC State might be able to replace all the seniors lost on defense.
• Breaking down the ACC opponents and explaining how the schedule may be manageable for NC State.
