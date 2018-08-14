TheWolfpacker.com

Podcast from Amedeo's: James Curle introduces his new show
James Curle will be making a podcast comeback, hosting a show at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Amedeo's with former NC State player and coach Chuck Amato. Curle gave a preview of the new podcast with The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal.
The trio also discussed:
• What the plans are for the Amato podcast and setup for it.
• Carter and Zembal talked NC State football and how fall camp is going.
• Plus, some fall camp positional battles.
And more.
If the above player doesn't work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook