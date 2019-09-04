Podcast from Amedeo's: Former NC State AD Debbie Yow
On Tuesday, recently retired NC State director of athletics Debbie Yow joined The Wolfpacker for its podcast recorded from the Jimmy V room at Amedeo's. Yow retired from NC State in April, replaced by Boo Corrigan.
Yow will catch listeners up on her doings since stepping down. Other topics include:
• Which school nearly beat NC State to the punch on interviewing current football head coach Dave Doeren.
• How she quickly zeroed in on current hoops head coach Kevin Keatts.
• The process that led to the hiring of women's basketball coach Wes Moore.
• Which sporting event at NC State that may surprise listeners that really made her nervous watching.
• Her thoughts on "NC State stuff."
And more.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
