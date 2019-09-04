On Tuesday, recently retired NC State director of athletics Debbie Yow joined The Wolfpacker for its podcast recorded from the Jimmy V room at Amedeo's. Yow retired from NC State in April, replaced by Boo Corrigan.

Yow will catch listeners up on her doings since stepping down. Other topics include:

• Which school nearly beat NC State to the punch on interviewing current football head coach Dave Doeren.

• How she quickly zeroed in on current hoops head coach Kevin Keatts.

• The process that led to the hiring of women's basketball coach Wes Moore.

• Which sporting event at NC State that may surprise listeners that really made her nervous watching.

• Her thoughts on "NC State stuff."

And more.