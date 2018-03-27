It's been a busy couple of months for former NC State running back Nyheim Hines, who left NCSU after his junior season to turn pro. With the NFL Draft looming, Hines took time Tuesday to join The Wolfpacker podcast from Amedeo's.

Joining in the audience were a few special guests, including former NC State dual sport star and member of the Wolfpack athletics Hall of Fame Danny Peebles, Hines' father Darrin and the father of running backs Keith and Marcus Marshall, Warren.

Hines talked on a lot of subjects, including:

• What's a better feeling, scoring a touchdown or winning a game of Fortnite?

• Some of his memories being a local star at NC State.

• The latest developments from the NFL Draft process including which team he met with Tuesday.

• Which run he was most proud of at NC State.

And much more