Podcast from Amedeo's: Bracketology reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal fully break down NC State not making the NCAA Tournament. Was it a snub? What factors led to the Pack not being picked? We discuss it here.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
