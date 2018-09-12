Joedy McCreary is a long-time reporter of college athletics in the Triangle for the Associated Press, and his most recent assignment was the Wolfpack's home win over Georgia State last Saturday.

McCreary is also a West Virginia alum, which is why we brought him onto the podcast this week. Turns out his scheduled appearance at Amedeo's came about an hour after news broke there would be no game against the Mountaineers. Instead, we break down what could have been had the two teams met.

There were a lot of other topics covered as well in an entertaining podcast:

• What NC State fans can expect going to Marshall Sept. 22 and to West Virginia next season. McCreary also gives his best tips for staying in the Huntington area and what directions to take to Marshall.

• His impression of the Wolfpack football team after two games.

• What he remembers from the Hurricane Matthew game against Notre Dame that he covered.

• His thoughts after being a frequent visitor to Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High games of current Pack freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. and future linebacker Drake Thomas.

• An quick early preview of ACC basketball.

And more!