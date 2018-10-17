We also tackle the football topics headed into Saturday's big game at No. 3 Clemson.

Earlier this week, we asked premium subscribers to pose questions on the message board to be answered in our podcast recorded at Amedeo's. We were able to enlist the help of former NC State point guard Dereck Whittenburg, star of the 1983 national title team, to help answer many of the hoops related questions.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook