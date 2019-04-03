Podcast from Amedeo's: Answering the mailbag
Earlier this week, we had subscribers ask questions for our podcast, and between them all the pertinent issues surrounding NC State were covered:
• Thoughts on four-star guard Jalen Lecque's future.
• A look ahead to next season in basketball and its place in the ACC.
• What we're expecting Saturday at the spring game.
• Examining the football roster with focuses on the quarterback position and the younger players.
And more.
——
