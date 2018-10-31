Former NC State guard and member of the 1983 NCAA Championship squad Ernie Myers joins Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to preview this year's edition of the Wolfpack.



Among the topics covered:

• Learning about a whole new cast of players.

• Who will step up as the primary scorer of the team?

• Can the frontcourt post players hold up in the ACC?

• Thoughts on opening the 2019-20 season with an ACC opponent and expanding to 20 league games.

• Is college basketball moving to position-less lineups?

• Bold predictions on how this season will unfold.

And more!