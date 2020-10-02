You're happy with me if you tailed my picks last week. Other than the NC State +7 pick, of course. Woof. My first two picks went exactly as planned, though. If you'll recall: "I like Syracuse coach Dino Babers to find a way to get to 1-2 this Saturday. If you're feeling frisky, look into the +240 Moneyline the Orange will afford you. If you're feeling smart, just take the home team on the points." Syracuse not only covered the +7.5 point spread, it won the game 37-20. Shoutout to Matt Carter for picking and hitting his first underdog Moneyline lock of the week. Then there was the Miami-Florida State game. "Considering Florida State's clear weakness on offense is on the offensive line and Miami's clear strength on defense is the pass rush up front, I predict Saturday will be a really tough game for first-year Seminoles coach Mike Norvell and co." A tough night indeed. Miami clobbered Florida State 52-10 to easily cover the -11.5 spread. Take my Wolfpack picks with a grain of salt. This is an NC State site, after all. I try to incorporate the Pack every week, even if I don't think it's one of the best three ACC games to bet on. We'll try again this weekend. Justin's 2020 ACC spread picks record: 3-6 (Last week: 2-1) Here are the week four picks:

NC State takes on Pittsburgh in Heinz Field at noon ET Saturday on ACC Network. (USA TODAY Sports)

Virginia at No. 1 Clemson (-28) 8:00 p.m.

I picked Clemson to cover a 35-point spread in week one in its opener at Wake Forest and the Tigers failed to cover in a 37-13 win that included a field goal and a touchdown on the Demon Deacons' final two drives. I don't feel bad about it because it was the right pick. The Tigers led 27-0 at halftime and outscored the Deacs 37-3 in the first three quarters. Wake Forest kept its starters in against Clemson's backups to gain some confidence in week one. Even Deacons coach Dave Clawson admitted that the Tigers "could've scored 60 points on us" had they wanted to. Then Clemson beat FCS opponent The Citadel 49-0. The Tigers may have just been good sports to their in-state military institution neighbors considering all 49 of those points came in the first half. Now coming off of a bye week, the No. 1 team in the country welcomes Virginia to Death Valley. The Hoos won its season opener last week 38-20 over Duke at home in a game in which the Blue Devils turned the ball over seven times. The Cavaliers are in for a rude awakening against the Tigers, who have the 11th-highest graded offense and the second-highest graded defense in the FBS according to Pro Football Focus. I expect Clemson to go all-in for at least three-and-a-half quarters in what should be its first actual "challenge" of the season. Justin's pick: Clemson -28

Virginia Tech (-11) at Duke 4:00 p.m.

Duke has averaged six turnovers per contest in the last two games. Shouldn't that be enough analysis to explain the pick? Okay, I'll give you more than that. Virginia Tech is coming off an emotional season-opening 45-24 victory over NC State in which it was missing its starting quarterback, Hendon Hooker, its defensive coordinator, Justin Hamilton, and its best corner, Jermaine Waller, due to positive COVID tests. All of those guys are expected to be back Saturday, and that's after the Hokies ran for 314 yards on the Wolfpack. Combine that with the fact that Duke ranks 64th in rush defense grading among the 72 FBS teams that have played according to PFF. Not to mention, Virginia Tech didn't turn the ball over once in its opener and forced two interceptions on defense. Considering the Duke quarterback Chase Brice has thrown three times as many interceptions (6) than he has touchdowns (2), it won't get any easier for the David Cutcliffe coached team this weekend. I'm a bit scared of what the Blue Devils could look like when they don't turn the ball over at least once per quarter, but until that happens, I'm going with the team that has proved it can hold on to the football. Justin's pick: Virginia Tech -11

NC State (+14) at No. 24 Pittsburgh 12:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh has looked sharp through three games with an undefeated record while NC State has shown improvement from it's 4-8 performance last year, but questions remain on defense and at quarterback. The Panthers deserve to be a two-touchdown favorite. Pitt makes a strong case for having the best defense in the country with a lineup filled with future pros. It's also a tough matchup for the Wolfpack, who comes off of a physical 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in which it was handily beaten at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. All of that said, Pittsburgh is simply not designed to be a team that blows its opponents away. Throw out the 55-0 routing of Austin Peay in game one. The Panthers have beaten their two ACC opponents, Syracuse and Louisville, at home by an average margin of seven points. I still like Pittsburgh to win Saturday as reflected in my official game prediction, but NC State will have something to prove coming off of a disappointing loss and will keep this game within two possessions. Justin's pick: NC State +14

Matt's Moneyline Lock of the Week