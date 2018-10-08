Ticker
football

Photos: NC State holds off Boston College to improve to 5-0

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer
Here are 40 photos from NC State's 28-23 win over Boston College on Saturday courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.

