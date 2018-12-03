Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo gallery: Wolfpack closes regular season with easy win

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here are over 40 photos from The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin from NC State's 58-3 win over East Carolina Saturday.


——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}