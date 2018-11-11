Photo gallery: Wake Forest at NC State
Although NC State lost the game, there were memorable moments from last Thursday's contest versus Wake Forest. It was Senior Day, Military Appreciation Day and time to honor Bradley Chubb's jersey.
We have pictures of those moments plus the game, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.
