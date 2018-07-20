Photo gallery: Newcomers at NC State football's Lift for Life
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
This past Wednesday was an opportunity to get a first look at some of NC State's newcomers from the 2018 class during the charity Lift for Life open practice held by players-only. See some of the rookies in this photo gallery.
(Not pictured: Safety/nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, defensive end Joe Babros, kicker Christopher Dunn and corner Taiyon Palmer).
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook