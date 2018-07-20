Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo gallery: Newcomers at NC State football's Lift for Life

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


This past Wednesday was an opportunity to get a first look at some of NC State's newcomers from the 2018 class during the charity Lift for Life open practice held by players-only. See some of the rookies in this photo gallery.

(Not pictured: Safety/nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, defensive end Joe Babros, kicker Christopher Dunn and corner Taiyon Palmer).

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}