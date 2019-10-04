News More News
Photo gallery: NC State basketball media day, part I

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer

Here are some photos from the interview portion of Thursday's NC State basketball media day, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.

Related links:

• Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts likes his roster

• Notebook: NC State coach Kevin Keatts clarifies D.J. Funderburk's status

• Video reel: NC State introduces newcomers at media day


