Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 14:21:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo gallery: NC State wins its third straight at Kenan Stadium

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are over 60 photos from The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin following NC State's 34-28 overtime win over archrival UNC in Kenan Stadium Saturday afternoon.


——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}