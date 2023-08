NC State's class of 2023 and various transfers took to the practice field Wednesday.

The Wolfpack landed eight four-year transfers, three junior college transfers and 14 players from the prep ranks.

The photo gallery includes every signee but linebacker Rohan Davy — who elected to not enroll at NC State — though two of the pictures came from spring practice, offensive linemen Rico Jackson and Darion Rivers.

Click below to enter the photo gallery: