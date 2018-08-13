Photo gallery: NC State football works out in pads
Last week, NC State started working out in pads in preparation for its season opener against James Madison on Sept. 1. A portion of Thursday's practice was open for photographers. Here are some photos from that open session courtesy The Wolfpacker's Ken Martin.
