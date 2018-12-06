Photo gallery: Dedication of James T. Valvano Arena at Heritage Game
Ken Martin of TheWolfpacker.com provided terrific photos from NC State's 100-67 win over Western Carolina on Wednesday, which included a pregame ceremony that dedicated James T. Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.
