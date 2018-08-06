Photo gallery: Class of 2018 at first NC State football practice
On Friday, NC State officially started preseason camp for the 2018 season, and it was the first time to get to see many of the Class of 2018 players in Wolfpack helmets. Here is a photo gallery of some of them getting their first official practice under their belts.
