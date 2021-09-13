Pack Pros: Week one in the NFL

Two days before the season opener, former NC State star Nyheim Hines signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-starting running back in the league.

In his three seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round, Hines has 893 yards and seven scores rushing, and 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six more touchdowns. He also has returned a pair of punts to the end zone. Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week one.

Russell Wilson made history in his 2021 debut, throwing for four or more touchdowns and no interceptions for the 11th time in his first 10 professional seasons. (USA Today Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center for the Vikings in a 27-24 overtime loss at the Cincinnati Bengals ... The Vikings ran for 3.0 yards per carry and 67 yards overall while allowing three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The reserve QB played a few snaps and ran twice for four total yards in a 17-16 win for the Dolphins at the New England Patriots.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at free safety in the Panthers' 19-14 win over the visiting New York Jets ... Logged three tackles, including one solo and one for a loss. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb was inactive due to an ankle injury in the Broncos' 27-13 win at the New York Giants.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders open their season on Monday Night Football hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Was active but did not play in the Giants' 27-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill made an impressive debut for the Bengals, where he was traded Aug. 30 … Logged three tackles, including two sacks, and also had two quarterback hurries in Cincinnati's 27-24 home overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines played as a reserve and had eight carries for 34 yards and caught six of eight passes thrown his way for 48 yards in the Colts' 28-16 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Also returned a punt for seven yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was elevated from the practice squad prior to the 49ers' 41-33 win at the Detroit Lions and as a reserve made two solo tackles and a pass breakup on defense, plus he assisted on a special teams hit. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones started at defensive tackle and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss, in the Chargers' 20-16 win at Washington. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), New York Giants: Larsen injured his knee in the preseason finale and has been placed on injured reserve for the season. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Was not active in the Bengals' 27-24 overtime home win over the Minnesota Vikings. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Is on the COVID restricted list for the Eagles, who opened the season with a 32-6 road win at the Atlanta Falcons.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: In his career debut the rookie started at nose tackle and had four tackles (two solo) in the Lions' 41-33 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The starting receiver was targeted a team-high nine times and caught six passes for 44 yards with a long of 22 in the Patriots' 17-16 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss is on the Bengals' practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The second-year pro made his first career start and assisted on a tackle in the Titans' 38-13 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles, including six solo and one for a loss ... Also had a QB hurry and forced fumble that he recovered himself, a play that would set up the Bengals' game-winning drive in a 27-24 home overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle in the Jaguars' 37-21 loss at the Houston Texans RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels is on the Steelers' practice squad.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and assisted on a tackle in Washington's 20-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street started for just the third time in his career and had three tackles (one solo), including his first-ever sack ... Also registered two quarterback hurries in the 49ers' 41-33 road win at the Detroit Lions.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard for the Chiefs in the 33-29 home win over the Cleveland Browns ... Kansas City ran for 3.2 yards per carry and 73 yards overall while allowing two sacks and six quarterback hurries. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starter was targeted a team-high eight times and caught three passes for 17 yards in Green Bay's 38-3 loss at the New Orleans Saints. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and accumulated a huge passer rating of 152.3 ... Also ran five times for nine yards in the Seahawks' 28-16 win at the Indianapolis Colts, and made history with another four-touchdown, zero-interception performance (see below).

