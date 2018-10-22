OLB Bradley Chubb , Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker followed up his three-sack performance in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, by adding two more at the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday … Chubb finished with three tackles, two sacks for minus-14 yards and one forced fumble … He has 20 tackles (15 solo), 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-4 Broncos. He ranks tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks.

CB Juston Burris , New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for a three-game stretch ending Oct. 7 ... He came off the bench in the Jets’ 37-17 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings … Didn’t record a statistic and the Jets fell to 3-4.

QB Jacoby Brissett , Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback made his second appearance of the season, rushing four times for minus-four yards in a 37-5 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills … The Colts improved to 2-5 on the season, and the rushing statistics are joined by one previous Hail Mary pass.

Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb had two sacks in a Denver Broncos win, and ex-quarterback Philip Rivers tossed for 306 yards and two scores in a victory.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, Dayes was signed to the 49ers practice squad in October.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 45-10 home loss to the Denver Broncos … The Cardinals fell to 1-6.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … He caught two passes for 17 passes in the Jaguars’ 20-7 home loss against the Houston Texans … Jacksonville dropped to 3-4 on the season.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made a 34-yard field goal but the Bills got dominated 37-5 at the Indianapolis Colts … Has made 10 of 11 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points for the 2-5 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick is expected to start for the Giants at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football … Has 14 tackles and two sacks for the 1-5 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The Colts crushed the visiting Buffalo Bills 37-5, and Hines rushed five times for 47 yards and caught one pass for minus-five yards … Has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 32 receptions for 180 yards and two scores for the 2-5 Colts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Buffalo Bills (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks, but quickly scooped up by the Bills … He came off the bench but didn’t record any statistics in the Bills’ 37-5 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts … Buffalo fell to 2-5 on the season.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The Packers enjoyed a bye week … Has one special teams tackle for the 3-2-1 Packers three games played.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round rookie came off the bench, but didn’t record any statistics in the Chargers’ 20-19 home win against the Tennessee Titans … Has eight tackles (three solo) on the season for the 5-2 Chargers.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started six of the first seven games … The Dolphins fell to 4-3 after losing 32-21 at home to the Detroit Lions … Miami rushed 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but allowed four sacks.

DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games.

TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but he was picked up for the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David J. Grinnage, when the latter was activated to the current roster … Jacksonville fell to 3-4 after losing a home game 20-7 to the Houston Texans.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): He was impressively efficient in going 19-of-26 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns, plus one carry for minus-one yard in Chargers’ 20-19 home win against the Tennessee Titans … He completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams and a 55-yard score to Mike Williams … On the year, he has completed 152 of 220 throws for 2,008 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 11 times for minus-one yard for the 5-2 Chargers … Ranks second in the NFL in quarterback rating (117.8), third in touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards going into Monday night.