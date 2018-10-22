Pack Pros: NFL Week 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb had two sacks in a Denver Broncos win, and ex-quarterback Philip Rivers tossed for 306 yards and two scores in a victory.
Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback made his second appearance of the season, rushing four times for minus-four yards in a 37-5 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills … The Colts improved to 2-5 on the season, and the rushing statistics are joined by one previous Hail Mary pass.
CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for a three-game stretch ending Oct. 7 ... He came off the bench in the Jets’ 37-17 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings … Didn’t record a statistic and the Jets fell to 3-4.
OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker followed up his three-sack performance in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, by adding two more at the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday … Chubb finished with three tackles, two sacks for minus-14 yards and one forced fumble … He has 20 tackles (15 solo), 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-4 Broncos. He ranks tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks.
Bradley Chubb with the long arm for the sack pic.twitter.com/IBMdgTCnar— Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) October 19, 2018
RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, Dayes was signed to the 49ers practice squad in October.
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 45-10 home loss to the Denver Broncos … The Cardinals fell to 1-6.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … He caught two passes for 17 passes in the Jaguars’ 20-7 home loss against the Houston Texans … Jacksonville dropped to 3-4 on the season.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made a 34-yard field goal but the Bills got dominated 37-5 at the Indianapolis Colts … Has made 10 of 11 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points for the 2-5 Bills.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick is expected to start for the Giants at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football … Has 14 tackles and two sacks for the 1-5 Giants.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The Colts crushed the visiting Buffalo Bills 37-5, and Hines rushed five times for 47 yards and caught one pass for minus-five yards … Has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 32 receptions for 180 yards and two scores for the 2-5 Colts.
CB Dontae Johnson, Buffalo Bills (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks, but quickly scooped up by the Bills … He came off the bench but didn’t record any statistics in the Bills’ 37-5 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts … Buffalo fell to 2-5 on the season.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The Packers enjoyed a bye week … Has one special teams tackle for the 3-2-1 Packers three games played.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round rookie came off the bench, but didn’t record any statistics in the Chargers’ 20-19 home win against the Tennessee Titans … Has eight tackles (three solo) on the season for the 5-2 Chargers.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started six of the first seven games … The Dolphins fell to 4-3 after losing 32-21 at home to the Detroit Lions … Miami rushed 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but allowed four sacks.
DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games.
TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but he was picked up for the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David J. Grinnage, when the latter was activated to the current roster … Jacksonville fell to 3-4 after losing a home game 20-7 to the Houston Texans.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): He was impressively efficient in going 19-of-26 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns, plus one carry for minus-one yard in Chargers’ 20-19 home win against the Tennessee Titans … He completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams and a 55-yard score to Mike Williams … On the year, he has completed 152 of 220 throws for 2,008 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 11 times for minus-one yard for the 5-2 Chargers … Ranks second in the NFL in quarterback rating (117.8), third in touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards going into Monday night.
WOW 😲— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 21, 2018
Welcome to 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧, Philip Rivers
7️⃣5️⃣ Yards for a @Chargers touchdown 👏👏👏#NFLUK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qE5wDk7jn9
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first six games … Richardson was placed on injured reserve with an injured knee … Jacksonville fell to 3-4 after losing 20-7 to the Houston Texans at home.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie and the Steelers had a bye week … The Steelers have a 3-2-1 record.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The Seattle starting left guard and the Seahawks had a bye week … Seattle has a 3-3 record.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco lost 39-10 to the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 1-6 on the season.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started for the seven straight game and won on the road against the Chicago Bears 38-31 … The offensive line paved the way for 27 for 108 yards, and quarterback Tom Brady tossed for 277 yards and three touchdowns while being sacked once … The Patriots improved to 5-2 on the season.
S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The Packers enjoyed a bye week … Has 12 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two tackles this season for the 3-2-1 Packers.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Seattle had a bye week with a 3-3 mark … Has completed 106 of 165 passes for 1,308 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has rushed 17 times for 62 yards this season for the 3-3 Seahawks … Tied for ninth in the NFL in touchdown passes, and is eighth in passer rating (104.8) and 26th in passing yards.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook