Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 16 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury missed the Vikings 27-24 homes win over the New York Giants. The Vikings improved to 12-3. Bradbury had an injured back this month, and then suffered a setback following a minor car accident.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns fell to 6-9 with a 17-10 home loss against the New Orleans Saints. Brissett didn’t play in the game. Brissett has gone 236-of-369 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 48 carries for 441 yards and two scores. His 88.9 quarterback rating is 19th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was not active and the Panthers topped the Detroit Lions 37-23 in Charlotte. The Panthers improved to 6-9 on the season. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 20 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins lost 26-20 at home to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7. Chubb had one tackle and one quarterback hurry in 28 defensive plays and five special teams snaps. Chubb has 39 tackles (20 solo), eight sacks for minus-64.5 yards, five tackles for loss, 19 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell to 6-9 with a 13-10 road loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cole had five punts for an average of 41.6 yards and 39.8 net. he landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 47. Cole has 55 punts for an average of 48.7 yards and net of 43.5. He ranks eighth in average and he is sixth in net. Cole has landed 24 inside the 20-yard line and 15 have been fair caught, with a long of 67.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle, and helped the Panthers top the Detroit Lions 37-23 at home. He played 68 offensive snaps and seven on special teams for the 6-9 Panthers. Carolina had two running backs with at least 125 rushing yards en route to 320 yards and three scores, and threw for 250 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers didn’t allow a sack.

Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers improved to 6-9 with a 37-23 home win over the Detroit Lions.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had four punts for an average of 49.3 yards and a net average of 44.0. He placed once inside the 20-yard line and had a season-best long of 63, and the Bears lost 35-13 at home to the Buffalo Bills. Chicago fell to 3-12 on the season. Gill has punted 56 times for an average of 46.5 yards and net average of 40.1 yards, with 15 inside the 20-yard line and a long of 63. He is 20th in average and 26th in net average.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had four tackles and a fumble recovery in the Bengals 22-18 road win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals improved to 11-4 and Hill played 49 snaps on defense and two on special teams. Hill has 65 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, nine quarterback hurries, one block and four passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 12-3 with a 35-13 road win over the Chicago Bears. He rushed one time for two yards and caught one pass for nine yards. He had four kickoff returns for an average of 18.8 yards, and had three punt returns for 7.0 average. He played three snaps on offense and eight plays on special teams. Hines has rushed 24 times for 33 yards and a touchdown, caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a score. He has two tackles. He has 26 punt returns for 258 yards and 15 kickoffs for 319 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury after playing nine snaps on special teams. The 49ers improved to 11-4 with a 37-20 home win over the Washington Commanders. Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks lost 24-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 7-8. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season, plus one special teams tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had three tackles and one quarterback hurry, and the Bears fell to 3-12 with a 35-13 homes loss against the Buffalo Bills. Jones played 44 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Jones has 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones wasn’t active, and the Seahawks lost 24-10 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 7-8. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight got the start and had one catch for 15 yards and six carries for minus-two yards in a 19-3 home loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 24 snaps on offense. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster. Knight has 65 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown, plus 11 receptions for 83 yards. He also has one kick return for 18 yards.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and had two tackles in a 27-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings. McCloud played 43 defensive snaps and 19 special teams plays and the Giants fell to 8-6-1. He has 32 tackles, four passes broken up and one tackle for loss on defense, and four special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill and the 49ers improved to 11-4 with a 37–20 home win over the Washington Commanders. McGill had one tackle in 22 defensive snaps and two special team plays. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. He six tackles and one tackle fro loss in six games this season.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had six tackles and one tackle for loss in a 37-23 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. The Lions fell to 7-8 overall, and McNeill played 49 snaps on defense. McNeill has 37 tackles (13 solo), one sack, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught six passes for 83 yards and a 48-yard touchdown catch. New England lost 22-18 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. Meyers had 56 offensive plays and the Patriots fell to 7-8. Meyers has caught 58 passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came alive in his first game with the 5-10 Rams, during a 51-14 home win over the Denver Broncos. He had four tackles, two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in just 16 defensive plays. Murchison was waived by the Tennessee Titans a second time this season Dec. 10, and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. Murchison has five tackles, two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in two games played.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 4-11 with a 51-14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had three tackles and one pass defended in the Bengals 22-18 road win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals improved to 11-4 and he played 47 snaps on defense and two on special teams. Pratt has 87 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and six passes defended in 13 games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams had one tackle, which was a sack for minus-four yards and one quarterback hurry, but the Commanders lost 37-20 at the San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders fell to 7-7-1. Smith-Williams had 18s snaps on defense and three on special teams. Smith-Williams has 23 tackles, three sacks for minus-23 yards, five tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street had three tackles, half a sack for minus-1.5 yards and one quarterback hurry in a 17-10 road win over the Cleveland Browns. The Saints improved to 6-9 and Street played 35 snaps on defense and one special teams play. Street has 25 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 sacks for minus-12.0 yards, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and six quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs improve to 12-3 with a 24-10 home win over the Seattle Seahawks. Thuney played 53 snaps. The Chiefs ran for 77 yards and one touchdown, passed for 224 yards and two scores and allowed one sack.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling played 23 snaps on offense in a 24-10 home win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs improved to 12-3. Valdes-Scantling has 37 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson returned to action and went 15-of-27 passing for 214 passing yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He rushed twice for 17 yards and was sacked six times in a 51-14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos fell to 4-11. Wilson has gone 253-of-421 passing (60.1 percent) for 3,019 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has rushed 43 times for 232 yards and a score. His 82.6 quarterback rating is 29th in the NFL.