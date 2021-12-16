Pack Pros: Week 14 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 14 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 6-7 with a 36-28 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradbury played all 70 snaps on offense and eight on special teams, and he had one holding penalty. The Vikings rushed 36 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and didn’t allow a sack. He has started in nine games that he played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The 6-7 Dolphins had a bye week. Brissett has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 18 times for 68 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The 5-8 Panthers lost 29-21 at home to the Atlanta Falcons. He had three tackles (one solo) in 47 defensive snaps, plus six special teams plays. He has 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in seven games (six starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb started at strongside linebacker, and the Broncos improved to 7-6 with a 38-10 home win over the Detroit Lions. Chubb had three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hurry in 40 snaps. He has seven tackles and one quarterback hurry in four games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders (6-7) got whipped 48-9 at the Kansas City Chiefs. Cole punted three times for a 50.0 average and 39.7 net, with a long of 60. Cole has punted 52 times for an average of 51.1 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.7 yards in 13 games, which is fourth in the league. He has landed 22 inside the 20-yard line, with 13 fair caught and six touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon got the start, but the Giants fell 37-21 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Glennon went 17-of-36 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked twice and ran once for seven yards and a score. Glennon has gone 56 of 105 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions, while rushing three times for nine times and one touchdown in three games this season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington fell to 6-7 with a 27-20 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys..

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill got the start in the Bengals 26-23 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Hill had four tackles (three solo), one sack for minus-nine yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He played 52 snaps on defense and six on special teams. He has 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and has 11 quarterback hurries in 13 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The 7-6 Colts had a bye week. Hines has 51 carries for 261 yards and two touchdowns, plus 32 catches for 262 yards. Hines has returned 22 punts for 163 yards (7.4 average), plus two kick returns for 34 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was not active in the 49ers’ 26-23 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 16 tackles (10 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in 10 games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-11 with a 20-0 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start and had five tackles (three solo), one sack for minus-two yards, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery in a 37-21 home win over the Giants. He played 39 snaps and also had two on special teams. The Chargers improved to 8-5 with the victory. Jones has 27 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and four quarterback hurries in eight games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals lost 26-23 at home to the visiting San Francisco 49ers to fall to 7-6. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions fell to 1-11-1 with a 38-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos. McNeill recorded his first NFL sack (for minus-five yards). and had four tackles (one solo), with one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He came off the bench for 19 snaps, plus six on special teams. McNeill has 29 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and two quarterback hurries.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 9-4 Patriots had a bye week. Meyers has 59 receptions for 620 yards (10.5 average) and a touchdown.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time two weeks ago, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. The Bengals fell to 7-6 with a 26-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The 9-4 Titans topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0. Murchison came off the bench and played in three defensive snaps. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in a 26-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals fell to 7-6. Pratt played 71 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. The full-time starter has 70 tackles (43 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one quarterback hurry in 13 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-11 with a 20-0 road loss to the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville fired coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday. Richardson was active but did not play, but has appeared in 12 games this season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29, and saw action in one game. Samuels was placed on the Covid list and the Texans fell to 2-11 with a 33-13 home loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27. Samuels has rushed twice for two yards this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington fell 27-20 at home to the Dallas Cowboys with Smith-Williams not playing. He was put on the Covid list. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers won 26-23 at Cincinnati to improve to 7-6. Street played 15 snaps off the bench. He has 22 tackles (10 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 13 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the Chiefs improved to 9-4 with a 48-9 thumping against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City ran 30 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns and allowed three sacks. Thuney played 62 offensive snaps and had one five-yard penalty. He has started all 13 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 10-3 Packers topped the Chicago Bears 45-30. Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 20 yards in 43 offensive snaps, plus one specials teams play. Valdes-Scantling has 20 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks improved to 5-8 with a 33-13 road win over the Houston Texans. Wilson went 17-of-28 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed twice for eight yards. Wilson has gone 191-of-287 passing for 2,302 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and has rushed 31 times for 140 yards and a score. Wilson is fifth in passer rating (103.7) and 15th in completion percentage (66.6).