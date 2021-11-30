Pack Pros: Week 12 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 12 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 5-6 with a 34-26 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bradbury was active but did not play. He has started in seven games that he played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Brissett was active but did not play in the Dolphins 33-10 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Miami improved to 5-7. Brissett has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 18 times for 68 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers were crushed 33-10 at the Miami Dolphins to fall to 5-7. Burris got the start at strong safety and had four tackles (three solo) in 56 defensive snaps, plus eight special teams snaps. He has 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in six games (five starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb was placed on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery to repair a bone spur in late September, but was activated and got the start this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb and Broncos improved to 6-5 with a 28-13 home win over the Chargers. Chubb didn’t record any statistics in 30 defensive snaps. He has one tackle in two games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders topped the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime on Thanksgiving Day to improve to 6-5. Cole punted five times for an average of 48.6 yards and a net of 45.4 yards, with four punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Cole has punted 45 times for an average of 51.2 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.8 yards in 11 games, which is tied for fourth in the league. He has landed 20 inside the 20-yard line, with 11 fair caught and five touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: The Giants improved to 4-7 with 13-7 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Glennon was active but did not play. Glennon has gone 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in his lone appearance of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington won 17-15 at home over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 5-6.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill got the start and the Bengals crushed Pittsburgh 41-10 at home to improve to 7-4 on the season. Hill had four tackles (three solo), one sack for minus-nine yards, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. He played 38 snaps on defense and three on special teams. He has 28 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and has nine quarterback hurries in 11 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines and the Colts fell to 6-6 with a 38-31 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hines came off the bench for one carry for three yards, three catches for 26 yards and he had three punt returns for 22 yards. Hines also lost a fumble. He played 25 snaps on offense and four plays on special teams. Hines has 48 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns, plus 29 catches for 230 yards. Hines has returned 17 punts for 126 yards (7.4 average), plus two kick returns for 34 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and played eight defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in a 30-10 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers improved to 5-5. He has 13 tackles (eight solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in nine games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-9 with a 21-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start and was fourth on the team with six tackles (two solo) in 52 snaps. The Chargers fell to 6-5 with a 28-13 road loss at the Denver Broncos. Jones has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one pass defended and two quarterback hurries in six games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals won 41-10 at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 7-4. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions lost 16-14 to the Chicago Bears in the annual Thanksgiving Day game, falling to 0-10-1. McNeill came off the bench and had three tackles in 25 defensive snaps. McNeill has 23 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and he helped the Patriots improve to 8-4 with a 36-13 home win over the Tennessee Titans. He had five catches for 98 yards in 52 offensive snaps. Meyers has 59 receptions for 620 yards (10.5 average) and a touchdown, and is tied for 19th in the league in receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time, but did not play in the Bengals 41-10 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals improved to 7-4 on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison went back to the bench and the Titans fell to 8-4, with a disappointing 36-13 road loss to the New England Patriots. He played six snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in nine games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had two tackles (plus a special teams tackle) in the Bengals big 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati improved to 7-4, and Pratt played 29 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays. The full-time starter has 52 tackles (36 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry in 11 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-9 with a 21-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Richardson came off the bench for two snaps on special teams, in his 11th appearance of the season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. The Texans fell to 2-9 with a 21-14 home loss to the New York Jets. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington improved to 5-6 overall with a 17-15 victory over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Smith-Williams got the start and had three tackles (two solo) in 36 defensive snaps, plus four special teams plays. Smith-Williams has 20 tackles (six solo), 1.5 sack, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in 10 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers rolled to a 34-26 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings to improve to 6-5. Street came off the bench for five defensive snaps and three special teams plays. He has 21 tackles (10 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 11 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the 7-4 Chiefs had a bye week. He has started all 11 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The former NC State transfer had four catches for 50 yards in a 36-28 home win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers improved to 9-3 on the season. Valdes-Scantling has 17 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks lost 17-15 on the road to Washington, falling to 3-8. Wilson went 20-of-31 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed twice for 16 yards. Wilson was sacked twice. Wilson has gone 144-of-222 passing for 1,811 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and has rushed 26 times for 118 yards and a score. Wilson is eighth in passer rating (102.5) and 21st in completion percentage (64.9).