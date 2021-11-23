Pack Pros: Week 11 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 11 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers. Bradbury returned from Covid, but did not play, with Mason Cole getting the start at center. He has started in seven games that he played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Brissett was active but did not play in the Dolphins 24-17 road win over the New York Jets. Miami improved to 4-7. Brissett has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 18 times for 68 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers fell to 5-6 with a 27-21 home loss to Washington, despite the return of quarterback Cam Newton. Burris got the start at strong safety and had two solo tackles and two 15-yard penalties in 61 defensive snaps, plus five special teams snaps. He has 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in five games (four starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The 5-5 Broncos had a bye week. Chubb was placed on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery to repair a bone spur in late September. He has one tackle in his lone start of the season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders fell to 5-5 with a 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cole punted four times for an average of 46.5 yards and a net of 39.0 yards. He landed two inside the 20-yard line, had one touchback and had a long of 54 yards. Cole has punted 40 times for an average of 51.5 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.5 yards in 10 games, which is sixth in the league. He has land 16 inside the 20-yard line, with nine fair caught and five touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: The Giants fell to 3-7 with 30-10 road loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Glennon was active but did not play. Glennon has gone 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in his lone appearance of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington won at the Carolina Panthers 27-21 to improve to 4-6.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals rolled to a 32-13 road win over the Raiders to improve to 6-4 on the season. Hill came off the bench for a tackle and quarterback hurry in 25 defensive snaps, plus he added four plays on special teams. He has 24 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and has eight quarterback hurries in 10 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines and the Colts improved to 6-5 with a 41-15 road win over the Buffalo Bills. Hines came off the bench for four carries for 31 yards, one punt return for seven yards and one kickoff return for 19 yards. He played 13 snaps on offense and two plays on special teams, and also recovered his own fumble. Hines has 47 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 catches for 204 yards. Hines has returned 14 punts for 104 yards (7.4 average), plus two kick returns for 34 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and played eight defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in a 30-10 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers improved to 5-5. He has 13 tackles (eight solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in nine games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-8 with a 30-10 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start and the Chargers improved to 6-4 with a 41-37 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had three tackles, all assists, plus one pass defended in the victory. Jones has 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one pass defended and two quarterback hurries in five games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals won at the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 to improve to 6-4. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The winless Lions remained winless, with a 13-10 road loss at the Cleveland Browns to fall to 0-9-1. McNeill had two tackles in 33 defensive snaps. McNeill has 20 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and he helped the Patriots improve to 7-4 with a 25-0 road win at the Atlanta Falcons. He had four catches for 39 yards in 56 offensive snaps. Meyers has 54 receptions for 522 yards (9.7 average) and a touchdown, and is tied for 19th in the league in receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison started and the Titans fell to 8-3 with a disappointing 22-13 home loss to the Houston Texans. He played 27 snaps on defense and eight snaps on special teams, and finished with two tackles. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in eight games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had four tackles (three solo) in helping the Bengals improve to 6-4 with a 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pratt played 32 snaps on defense and nine on special teams. The full-time starter has 49 tackles (35 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one quarterback hurry in 10 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-8 with a 30-10 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Richardson came off the bench for one snap on offense and two on special teams in his 10th appearance of the season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. The Texans improved to 2-8 with a 22-13 win at the Tennessee Titans. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington improved to 4-6 overall with a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Smith-Williams got the start and was third on the team with six tackles, got half a sack and one quarterback hurry in 44 defensive snaps, plus six special teams plays. Smith-Williams has 17 tackles (four solo), 1.5 sack, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in nine games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers rolled to a 30-10 victory at the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 5-5. Street had two tackles off the bench in 14 defensive snaps, and he also played two special teams plays. He has 21 tackles (10 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 10 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney helped the Chiefs grind out a 19-9 home win over the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 7-4. Kansas City rushed 26 times for 126 yards and two scores, and passed for 260 yards. The Chiefs did allow three sacks. Thune played all 68 snaps on offense and six on special teams.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The former NC State transfer exploded for four catches for 123 yards and a 75-yard fourth quarter touchdown that tied the game 31-31 with 2:08 left. However, the Packers lost 34-31 at the Minnesota Vikings and fell to 8-3. He has 13 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks fell to 3-7 on the season, with frustration setting in, after falling 23-13 at home to the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson went 14-of-26 passing for 207 yards, and he rushed twice for two yards. Wilson has gone 124-of-191 passing for 1,564 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and has rushed 24 times for 102 yards and a score. Wilson fell to ninth in passer rating (101.2) and 22nd in completion percentage (64.9).