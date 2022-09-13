Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week one of the season.

Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson lost his first game with the Denver Broncos on Monday, 17-16, at his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. (USA Today Sports photos)

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started at center and helped the Vikings win 23-7 against the visiting Green Bay Packers. The Vikings rushed for 126 yards and passed for 277, and allowed one sack. Bradbury played 62 snaps on offense in the win. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett got the start and went 18-of-34 passing for 147 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed four times for 10 yards in a 26-24 win at the Carolina Panthers. He was sacked one time. DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. The Panthers fell 26-24 at home to the Cleveland Browns. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb got the start at strongside linebacker and responded with two second-half sacks, including one that forced a fumble. He finished with six tackles (four solo), two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and one forced fumble in a 17-16 road loss at the Seattle Seahawks. He had 46 plays on defense and three snaps on special teams.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted twice for an average of 53 yards, with a long of 56 and one inside the 20-yard line. However, the Chargers won 24-19 against the visiting Raiders. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill got the start at defensive tackle and had three tackles (two solo), one sack for minus-two yards and one tackle for loss in a 23-20 overtime home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with 51 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays. OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at right tackle in his first game. He played all 53 offensive snaps, plus four on special teams in a 26-24 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns. P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill made his NFL debut and boomed six punts for an average of 46.2 yards in rain-soaked conditions. He landed one inside the 20-yard line, had one touchback and had a long of 58. He also had an unsportsmanlike penalty for wiping the field down with a two before holding for a field-goal attempt.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines rushed three times for four yards, he caught six passes for 50 yards and he had five punt returns for 31 yards. The Colts and Houston Texans tied 20-20, and Hines played 26 snaps on offense and eight on special teams. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. San Francisco fell 19-10 in the rain against the Chicago Bears. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench at strong safety and he had seven tackles (four solo) in a 17-16 home win over the Denver Broncos. Jones played 53 snaps on defense and six plays on special teams. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones got the start at defensive tackle during the Bears 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the rain. He finished with two tackles and one pass defended. He had one false start penalty. OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets lost 24-9 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: He came off the bench and had two tackles on special teams in a 21-20 win at Tennessee Titans. He played 14 snaps on special teams. DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start on the Lions defensive line, and he had one tackle in a 38-35 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. McNeill played 52 snaps on defense. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers got the start and he caught four passes for 55 yards, with a long of 27, and he added one carry for seven yards. New England lost 20-7 at the Miami Dolphins, and Meyers played 50 offensive snaps and one snap on special teams. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The New York Giants won 21-20 at Tennessee Titans. TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill got the start at linebacker and had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in a 23-20 overtime home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with 45 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Smith-Williams started at defensive end, and the Commanders topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22. Smith-Williams had two tackles in the win, and he played 37 snaps on defense and five plays on special teams. DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street had two tackles (one solo) in 31 snaps at defensive end, and the Saints won at Atlanta Falcons 27-26. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started and played 70 offensive snaps and four plays on special teams. The Chiefs rolled to a 44-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs rushed for 128 yards and passed for 360, and the offensive line didn't allow a sack. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started his first game with the Chiefs and had four catches for 44 yards, and he rushed once for minus-three yards. The Chiefs won at the Arizona Cardinals 44-21, and Valdes-Scantling had 51 offensive plays. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson started his first game with the Denver Broncos, and it was at his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. He went 29-of-42 passing for 340 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed once for two yards in a difficult 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. Wilson was sacked twice.