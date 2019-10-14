C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18) , Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap for the sixth straight week, this time during the 4-2 Vikings' 38-20 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... Was flagged once for holding ... Minnesota ran for 122 yards and 3.5 yards per carry, plus allowed one sack and an additional four hits on the quarterback.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week six of the NFL season:

Garrett Bradbury is starting to click in to where he needs to be as a 1st rounder. pic.twitter.com/bDyBQsKQW6

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a bye week ... Through five games, has connected on 108 of 167 passes for 1,062 yards with 10 scores and three interceptions … Also has 24 rushing attempts for 66 yards and a TD ... His season passer rating is 94.9 ... Is tied for ninth in the NFL in touchdown passes.



DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Reserve DB played 14 snaps on special teams in the 2-4 Browns' 32-28 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Has played in four games with one start, and has five tackles (all solo) with an interception.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve (torn ACL) ... Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: The 3-2 Raiders had a bye week ... Through five games, has punted 22 times for an average of 47.2 yards with a net of 37.4 yards ... His punting average is tied for ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed nine punts inside the 20, which is tied for 15th in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in the 0-6 Bengals' 23-17 loss at the Baltimore Ravens ... Has been active every game, but has not played yet.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The Raiders had a bye week ... Has yet to play this year.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Made his second career start and caught the one pass thrown his way for eight yards in 1-5 Washington's 17-16 win at the Miami Dolphins ... Played 12 of 59 snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams ... For the season, has six receptions for 57 yards in six games.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: The Bills had a bye week ... On the season, is 4 of 6 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 10 of 10 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had two tackles (one solo) in the 2-4 Giants’ 35-14 loss at the New England Patriots ... Played 50 of 82 snaps on defense and six more on special teams ... For the season, has started five of six contests and made 19 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a bye week ... For the season, has rushed 13 times for 30 yards and caught 18 passes for 120 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve DB had a special teams tackle in the 5-0 49ers 20-7 home win over the San Francisco 49ers ... Played five snaps on defense and 18 on special teams ... Has played four games this year (two with 49ers and two with Chargers) and has one tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the sixth straight week and led the 2-4 Charges with eight tackles (two solo) in a 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... For the season, has 14 tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, was signed to the 3-2 Cowboys' practice squad.

OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on 1-4 Denver’s 10-player practice squad.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 3-2 Bears had a bye week ... Has played in four games (missing one with an injury) and started once.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Caught all four passes thrown his way for 54 yards in 6-0 New England's win over the Giants ... Played 57 out of 82 snaps on offense ... Has eight receptions for 120 yards in five games this season.