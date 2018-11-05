OLB Bradley Chubb , Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker and had six tackles (five solo), one sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry … However, the Broncos missed a 51-yard field goal at the end and lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans … … He has 30 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-6 Broncos … He is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks.

CB Juston Burris , Free Agent (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for a three-game stretch ending Oct. 7 ... The Jets subsequently waived him but then signed him to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... He didn’t have any statistics in four games played for the 3-6 Jets, who lost 13-6 at the Miami Dolphins.

QB Jacoby Brissett , Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The 3-5 Colts enjoyed a bye week … Brissett has tried one Hail Mary pass this season and rushed four times for minus-four yards in his two games played.

Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers won the battle of ex-Wolfpack quarterbacks, with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks the opposition.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October … San Francisco improved to 2-7 by crushing Bay Area rival Oakland Raiders 34-3 on Thursday Night Football.



QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The 2-6 Cardinals had a bye week … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season … Arizona released former starter Sam Bradford this past week.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … The 3-5 Jaguars enjoyed a bye week this past weekend … Grinnage has six receptions for 61 yards in three games played.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills got blown out 41-9 by the visiting Chicago Bears, to fall to 2-7 … Hauschka made a 41-yard field goal for his lone points in the game … Has made 11 of 12 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick and the 1-7 Giants had a bye week, allowing Hill to attend Saturday’s Florida State at NC State game … He has 24 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in eight games and four starts.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The 3-5 Colts enjoyed a bye week … Hines has carried the ball 52 times for 238 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 34 receptions for 187 yards and two scores.

CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks, but quickly scooped up by the Bills … Buffalo released him last Tuesday to sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The reshuffled Packers secondary created a larger off the bench role for Jones, and he responded with six tackles (four solo) … The Packers fell to 3-4-1 with a 31-17 loss at the New England Patriots … He has played in five contests and has nine tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): He came off the bench for two tackles in helping the Chargers top the Seattle Seahawks 25-17 and improve to 6-2 overall … He has nine tackles (four solo) on the season.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started eight of the first nine games … The Dolphins eked out a 13-6 win at the New York Jets to improve to 5-4 … Larsen and the offensive line allowed four sacks and Miami rushed 27 times for 64 yards and passed for just 139 yards.

DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then he was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10.

TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, when the latter was activated to the current roster … The 3-5 Jaguars had a bye week.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers and the Chargers went against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday … Rivers went 13-of-26 passing for 228 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 25-17 win over Seattle … On the year, he has completed 165 of 246 throws (67.1 percent) for 2,236 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 11 times for minus-one yard … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (116.5), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and 13th in passing yards going into Monday night.