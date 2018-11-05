Pack Pros: NFL Week 9
Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers won the battle of ex-Wolfpack quarterbacks, with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks the opposition.
Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The 3-5 Colts enjoyed a bye week … Brissett has tried one Hail Mary pass this season and rushed four times for minus-four yards in his two games played.
CB Juston Burris, Free Agent (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for a three-game stretch ending Oct. 7 ... The Jets subsequently waived him but then signed him to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... He didn’t have any statistics in four games played for the 3-6 Jets, who lost 13-6 at the Miami Dolphins.
OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker and had six tackles (five solo), one sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry … However, the Broncos missed a 51-yard field goal at the end and lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans … … He has 30 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-6 Broncos … He is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks.
RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October … San Francisco improved to 2-7 by crushing Bay Area rival Oakland Raiders 34-3 on Thursday Night Football.
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The 2-6 Cardinals had a bye week … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season … Arizona released former starter Sam Bradford this past week.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … The 3-5 Jaguars enjoyed a bye week this past weekend … Grinnage has six receptions for 61 yards in three games played.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills got blown out 41-9 by the visiting Chicago Bears, to fall to 2-7 … Hauschka made a 41-yard field goal for his lone points in the game … Has made 11 of 12 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick and the 1-7 Giants had a bye week, allowing Hill to attend Saturday’s Florida State at NC State game … He has 24 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in eight games and four starts.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The 3-5 Colts enjoyed a bye week … Hines has carried the ball 52 times for 238 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 34 receptions for 187 yards and two scores.
CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks, but quickly scooped up by the Bills … Buffalo released him last Tuesday to sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The reshuffled Packers secondary created a larger off the bench role for Jones, and he responded with six tackles (four solo) … The Packers fell to 3-4-1 with a 31-17 loss at the New England Patriots … He has played in five contests and has nine tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): He came off the bench for two tackles in helping the Chargers top the Seattle Seahawks 25-17 and improve to 6-2 overall … He has nine tackles (four solo) on the season.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started eight of the first nine games … The Dolphins eked out a 13-6 win at the New York Jets to improve to 5-4 … Larsen and the offensive line allowed four sacks and Miami rushed 27 times for 64 yards and passed for just 139 yards.
DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then he was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10.
TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, when the latter was activated to the current roster … The 3-5 Jaguars had a bye week.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers and the Chargers went against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday … Rivers went 13-of-26 passing for 228 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 25-17 win over Seattle … On the year, he has completed 165 of 246 throws (67.1 percent) for 2,236 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 11 times for minus-one yard … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (116.5), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and 13th in passing yards going into Monday night.
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first six games … He was placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The 3-5 Jaguars had a bye week.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie was able to get his first NFL touch last week, and he got another carry this Sunday, rushing once for two yards in the Steelers 23-16 road win against the Baltimore Ravens … Samuels has five carries for 19 yards on the season, and Pittsburgh improved to 5-2-1.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): He started at left guard, but Seattle lost 25-17 against the Los Angeles Chargers … The Seahawks rushed 32 times for 154 yards, passed for 235 and two scores and allowed four sacks … Seattle fell to 4-4 on the season.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 2-7 49ers crushed the Oakland Raiders 34-3 on Thursday Night Football.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): He has started the first eight games, and helped the Patriots improve to 7-2 with a 31-17 home win over the Green Bay Packers … Thuney helped New England rush 31 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and pass for 331 yards and a touchdown, and also allowed two sacks.
S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He erupted for three catches for 101 yards, including a 51-yard reception, but the Packers lost 31-17 to the Patriots. … Has 17 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 3-4-1 Packers.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He went 26-of-39 passing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one interception (which was returned for a touchdown), and added five carries for 41 yards on the ground, but Seattle lost 25-17 to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers … He has completed 146 of 221 passes for 1,791 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing 24 times for 118 yards for the 4-4 Seahawks … Tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdown passes, eighth in passer rating (108.6), and ranked 24th in passing yards.
