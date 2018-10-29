Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 28-14 Seattle Seahawks win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. USA Today Sports

Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions, while former NCSU H-back Jaylen Samuels got his first NFL carry for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback didn’t see the field Sunday … The Colts improved to 3-5 with a 42-28 road win against the Oakland Raiders … He has tried one Hail Mary pass this season and rushed four times for minus-four yards in his two games played. CB Juston Burris, Free Agent (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for a three-game stretch ending Oct. 7 ... The Jets subsequently waived him this past Saturday ... He didn’t have any statistics in four games played for the 3-5 Jets. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker and had half a sack and four tackles (three solo), but the Broncos lost 30-23 to the Kansas City Chiefs … He has 24 tackles (18 solo), seven sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-5 Broncos … He is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October … San Francisco fell to 1-7 after losing 18-15 at the Arizona Cardinals.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 18-15 home win against the San Francisco 49ers … The Cardinals improved to 2-6. TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … He started for the second time and caught three passes for 37 yards in a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in London … Jacksonville fell to 3-5 on the season and he has six receptions for 61 yards in three games. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills host the New England Patriots for Monday Night Football … Has made 10 of 11 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points for the 2-5 Bills. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started yet again and had six tackles (five solo) and one pass defended, but the Giants lost 20-13 at home against division rival Washington … He has 24 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in eight games and four starts for the 1-7 Giants. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The Colts notched a 42-28 road win over the Oakland Raiders, and he had his best rushing game of the season … He tallied 11 carries for 78 yards, and added two catches for seven yards … He has carried the ball 52 times for 238 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 34 receptions for 187 yards and two scores for the 3-5 Colts … Ranks second in the league for catches by a rookie.

CB Dontae Johnson, Buffalo Bills (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks, but quickly scooped up by the Bills … The 2-5 Bills host the New England Patriots for Monday Night Football. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The Packers lost 29-27 at the Los Angeles Rams, and he picked up a pair of special teams tackles … He has played in four contests and made three special teams tackles for the 3-3-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The 5-2 Chargers enjoyed a bye week … He has eight tackles (three solo) on the season. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started seven of the first eight games … The Dolphins fell to 4-4 after losing 42-23 at the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football … Miami rushed 25 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, passed for 269 yards and a score, and allowed two sacks. DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then he was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, when the latter was activated to the current roster … Jacksonville fell to 3-5 after losing 24-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in London. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): The 5-2 Chargers enjoyed a bye week … On the year, he has completed 152 of 220 throws (69.1 percent) for 2,008 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 11 times for minus-one yard … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (117.8), tied for third in touchdown passes and 15th in passing yards going into Monday night. OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first six games … He was placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … Jacksonville fell to 3-5 after losing 24-18 against the Philadelphia Eagles in London. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie was able to get his first NFL touch and finished with four carries for 17 yards in the Steelers’ 33-18 win … The Steelers improved to 4-2-1 with the victory. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): He started at left guard and helped Seattle win 28-14 at the Detroit Lions … The Seahawks rushed 42 times for 176 yards and a touchdown, passed for 248 yards and three scores and allowed two sacks … Seattle improved to 4-3 on the season. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco lost lost 18-15 to the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 1-7 on the season. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The 5-2 Patriots play at the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football … He has started the first seven games. S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The Packers fell 29-27 at the Los Angeles Rams, and he had two catches for 45 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter … Has 14 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 3-3-1 Packers.

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Had an impressively efficient outing in a 28-14 victory at Detroit, going 14-of-17 passing for 248 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing twice for 15 yards … He has completed 120 of 182 passes for 1,556 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing 19 times for 77 yards for the 4-3 Seahawks … Tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdown passes and passer rating (112.8), and ranked 24th in passing yards.