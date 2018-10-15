OLB Bradley Chubb , Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker and recorded a hat trick for sacks. He finished with five tackles, three sacks for minus-16 yards and added three quarterback hurries, but the Broncos lost 23-20 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams … Chubb has 17 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks and one pass defended on the season for the 2-4 Broncos.

CB Juston Burris , New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for the first four games, but came off the bench in the Jets’ 42-34 home win against the Indianapolis Colts … Burris didn’t record a statistic and the Jets improved to 3-3.

QB Jacoby Brissett , Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback did not play in the 42-34 road loss at the New York Jets … The Colts fell to 1-5, and he has thrown only one pass (an incomplete end-of-game Hail Mary) this season.

Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb went off for three sacks, and ex-tight end David J. Grinnage made his NFL debut Sunday.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 27-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings … The Cardinals fell to 1-5.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason. He was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Sunday … Grinnage caught one pass for seven yards in the Jaguars’ 40-7 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Jacksonville dropped to 3-3 on the season.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a season-long 52-yard field goal and also a chip-shot 23-yarder, plus an extra point in the Bills’ 20-13 road loss to the Houston Texans … He has made 9 of 10 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points for the 2-4 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick came off the bench for two solo tackles, but the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 34-13 road win on Thursday Night Football… He has 14 tackles and two sacks for the 1-5 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The Colts kicked seven field goals, but fell 42-34 at the New York Jets … Hines, who started last week, came off the bench for three carries for 14 yards and two catches for 21 yards in the loss … He has carried the ball 36 times for 113 yards and one touchdown while hauling in 31 receptions for 185 yards and two scores for the 1-5 Colts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Buffalo Bills (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks but quickly scooped up by the Bills last week … Johnson played but didn’t record any statistics in the Bills’ 20-13 loss to at the Houston Texas. Buffalo fell to 2-4 on the season.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): He came off the bench but didn’t record a statistic in Green Bay’s 31-23 road loss to the Detroit Lions… He has one special teams tackle for the 2-2-1 Packers, during which Jones has played twice after missing three games with an injury.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round rookie came off the bench but didn’t record any statistics in the Chargers’ 38-14 road win over the Cleveland Browns … He has eight tackles (three solo) on the season for the 4-2 Chargers.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started five of the first six games … The Dolphins improved to 4-2 with a 31-28 overtime home against the Chicago Bears … Miami rushed 31times for 161 yards, and passed for passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and didn’t allow a sack.

DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games.

TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad … The Browns fell to 2-3-1 with a 38-14 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers didn’t need to pass a lot, but when he did, he made it count. He went 11-of-20 passing for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 38-14 road win over the Cleveland Browns … On the year, he has completed 133 of 194 throws for 1,702 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 10 times for zero yards for the 4-2 Chargers … He is second in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.1), third in touchdown passes and 10th in passing yards going into Monday night.