Pack Pros: NFL Week 6
Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb went off for three sacks, and ex-tight end David J. Grinnage made his NFL debut Sunday.
Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback did not play in the 42-34 road loss at the New York Jets … The Colts fell to 1-5, and he has thrown only one pass (an incomplete end-of-game Hail Mary) this season.
CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active for the first four games, but came off the bench in the Jets’ 42-34 home win against the Indianapolis Colts … Burris didn’t record a statistic and the Jets improved to 3-3.
OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker and recorded a hat trick for sacks. He finished with five tackles, three sacks for minus-16 yards and added three quarterback hurries, but the Broncos lost 23-20 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams … Chubb has 17 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks and one pass defended on the season for the 2-4 Broncos.
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 27-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings … The Cardinals fell to 1-5.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason. He was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Sunday … Grinnage caught one pass for seven yards in the Jaguars’ 40-7 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Jacksonville dropped to 3-3 on the season.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a season-long 52-yard field goal and also a chip-shot 23-yarder, plus an extra point in the Bills’ 20-13 road loss to the Houston Texans … He has made 9 of 10 field goals with a long of 52, and has made all seven extra points for the 2-4 Bills.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick came off the bench for two solo tackles, but the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 34-13 road win on Thursday Night Football… He has 14 tackles and two sacks for the 1-5 Giants.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The Colts kicked seven field goals, but fell 42-34 at the New York Jets … Hines, who started last week, came off the bench for three carries for 14 yards and two catches for 21 yards in the loss … He has carried the ball 36 times for 113 yards and one touchdown while hauling in 31 receptions for 185 yards and two scores for the 1-5 Colts.
CB Dontae Johnson, Buffalo Bills (2010-13): Was released by the Seahawks but quickly scooped up by the Bills last week … Johnson played but didn’t record any statistics in the Bills’ 20-13 loss to at the Houston Texas. Buffalo fell to 2-4 on the season.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): He came off the bench but didn’t record a statistic in Green Bay’s 31-23 road loss to the Detroit Lions… He has one special teams tackle for the 2-2-1 Packers, during which Jones has played twice after missing three games with an injury.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round rookie came off the bench but didn’t record any statistics in the Chargers’ 38-14 road win over the Cleveland Browns … He has eight tackles (three solo) on the season for the 4-2 Chargers.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started five of the first six games … The Dolphins improved to 4-2 with a 31-28 overtime home against the Chicago Bears … Miami rushed 31times for 161 yards, and passed for passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and didn’t allow a sack.
DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games.
TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad … The Browns fell to 2-3-1 with a 38-14 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers didn’t need to pass a lot, but when he did, he made it count. He went 11-of-20 passing for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 38-14 road win over the Cleveland Browns … On the year, he has completed 133 of 194 throws for 1,702 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he has rushed 10 times for zero yards for the 4-2 Chargers … He is second in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.1), third in touchdown passes and 10th in passing yards going into Monday night.
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first six games … Jacksonville fell to 3-3 after getting crushed 40-7 at the Dallas Cowboys.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie played against the Cincinnati Bengals, but didn’t record any statistics … The Steelers scored with 10 seconds left to pull off the 28-21 road win over the Bengals to improve to 3-2-1.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Started at left guard for the sixth straight game and helped the Seahawks rush 37 times for 155 yards, and pass for 222 yards and three scores, and only allowed one sack … Seattle rolled to a 27-3 win at the Oakland Raiders to improve to 3-3.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco plays at the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started for the sixth straight game and the Patriots proved to be the top team in the AFC once again with a 43-40 win over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs … The offensive line paved the way for 38 carries for 173 rushing yards and three scores, and quarterback Tom Brady tossed for 340 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked once … The Patriots improved to 4-2 on the young season.
S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings … Minnesota improved to 3-2-1 with a 27-17 home win over the Minnesota Vikings.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The Packers host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football … He has nine receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two tackles this season for the 2-2-1 Packers.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He enjoyed an efficient game to go 17-of-23 passing for 222 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added six carries for 20 yards on the ground in the 27-3 win at the Oakland Raiders … Wilson has gone 106-of-165 passing for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has rushed 17 times for 62 yards this season for the 3-3 Seahawks … Wilson is tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdowns passing, eighth in passer rating (104.8) and 21st in passing yards.
