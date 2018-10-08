Former NC State kicker Stephen Hauschka drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired to deliver the Buffalo Bills a 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. USA Today Sports

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers continued his impressive start, and kicker Stephen Hauschka won the game at the buzzer for the Buffalo Bills. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback did not play in the 38-24 road loss at the New England Patriots … The Colts fell to 1-4, and he has thrown only one pass this season. CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active the first four games, but came off the bench and didn’t record a statistic … The Jets improved to 2-3 after a big 34-16 home win against the Denver Broncos. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick started at strongside linebacker, but the Broncos fell to 2-3 after a 34-16 road loss to the New York Jets … Chubb recorded two tackles and blocked a pass in the loss … He has 12 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defended on the season. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 28-18 road win over the San Francisco 49ers … The Cardinals improved to 1-4. TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Jacksonville fell to 3-2 after falling 30-14 at Kansas City Chiefs. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired to win the game 13-12 over the Tennessee Titans at home … Hauschka, who also had made a 40-yard field goal and one extra point, made his first career game-winner as time expired, and it was only the third time in Bills history a comeback win occurred on the final play … He has made 7 of 8 field goals with a long of 50, and has made all six extra points for the 2-3 Bills.

Video: Here’s Bills’ kicker Stephen Hauschka’s game winning field goal and stadium celebration from field level. pic.twitter.com/4P6OkwO40q — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) October 7, 2018

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started his third game of the season in his homecoming trip, but the Panthers won 33-31 on a 63-yard field goal by Graham Gano … He responded with five tackles (three solo) and now has 12 tackles and two sacks for the 1-4 Giants. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Hines earned the start and responded with 15 carries for 45 yards and seven catches for 45 yards in a 38-24 loss at the New England Patriots … He has carried the ball 33 times for 99 yards and one touchdown while hauling in 29 receptions for 164 yards and two scores for the 1-4 Colts. CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he moved to the Seahawks but was placed on injured reserve … Seattle fell to 2-3 after losing 33-31 at home to the Los Angeles Rams. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason, and missed some games. He came off the bench but didn’t record a statistic in Green Bay’s 31-23 road loss to the Detroit Lions… He had one special teams tackle for the 2-2-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for a tackle during the Chargers’ 26-10 home win over the Oakland Raiders … He has eight tackles (three solo) on the season for the 3-2 Chargers. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started four of the first five games … The Dolphins fell to 3-2 with a 27-17 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals … Miami rushed 22 times for 128 yards, and passed for 185 yards and a score, but were sacked three times. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games. TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad … The Browns improved to 2-2-1 with a 12-9 home victory over the Baltimore Ravens, who were the original Cleveland franchise. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 22-of-27 passing for 339 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions during a 26-10 home win over the Oakland Raiders. He also rushed three times for minus-two yards … On the year, he has completed 122 of 174 throws for 1,495 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus he has rushed 10 times for zero yards for the 3-2 Chargers … He is second in the NFL for touchdown passes and quarterback rating (116.4) and 11th in passing yards going into Monday night.

“Too much sauce.”



- Philip Rivers, probably pic.twitter.com/XspYfz5DQY — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 8, 2018

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first five games … Jacksonville fell to 3-2 after getting crushed 30-14 at the Kansas City Chiefs. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick played against the Atlanta Falcons, but didn’t record any statistics … The Steelers smoked the Falcons 41-17 to improve to 2-2-1. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Started at left guard and helped the Seahawks rush 32 times for 190 yards and a touchdown, and pass for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while allowing two sacks … Seattle fell 33-31 to the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 2-3 on the season. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco fell to 1-4 with a 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started and the Patriots rode a big first half to win 38-24 over the Indianapolis Colts at home … The offensive line paved the way for 23 carries for 97 rushing yards and two scores, and quarterback Tom Brady didn’t get sacked once and threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Patriots improve to 3-2. S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings … Minnesota improved to 2-2-1 with a 23-21 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice started for the second straight week and he responded well. He caught seven passes for 68 yards and a three-yard touchdown, but the Packers lost 31-23 on the road to the Detroit Lions … He has nine receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two tackles this season for the 2-2-1 Packers.

Did not expect to lose my fantasy football game because I went up against ...



*checks notes*



... Marquez Valdes-Scantling??? — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 7, 2018