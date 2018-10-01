Indianapolis rookie running back Nyheim Hines caught two touchdown passes Sunday, but the Colts fell 37-34 to the Houston Texans in overtime. USA Today Sports

The fourth week of the NFL season featured two touchdowns from Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Nyheim Hines. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback did not play in the 37-34 overtime home loss against the Houston Texans … The Colts fell to 1-3, and he has thrown only one pass this season. CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets’ 31-12 loss at Jacksonville … The Jets fell to 1-3. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick and the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football … Has compiled eight tackles and 1.5 sacks for the 2-1 Broncos. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Arizona fell to 0-4. TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Jacksonville improved to 3-1 with a 31-12 home win over the New York Jets. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Didn’t get a chance to record a point in the Bills’ 22-0 loss at the Green Bay Packers … He has made 5 of 6 field goals with a long of 50, and has converted on all five extra points for the 1-3 Bills. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started the first two games, but came off the bench the last two contests … Rceorded his second sack of the season and had two tackles and one quarterback hurry during the Giants’ 33-18 home loss against the New Orleans Saints … He has seven tackles and two sacks for the 1-3 Giants.

B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson sharing that sack of Drew Brees. The rookie Hill now back-to-back weeks contributing to a QB sack. Saints get a FG. 7-3 Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 30, 2018

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Played a pivotal role with two touchdown catches, but the Colts lost 37-34 in overtime to the Houston Texans … He rushed four times for 10 yards and led the Colts with nine catches for 63 yards and the two scores … He has carried the ball 18 times for 54 yards and one touchdown while hauling in 22 receptions for 119 yards and two scores for the 1-3 Colts.

Nyheim Hines with at least 4 catches for the 3rd time this season. Scores for the 2nd time in 3 weeks. Over 85% available in ESPN leagues. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 30, 2018

CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he moved to the Seahawks but was placed on injured reserve … Seattle improved to 2-2 with a 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason, but made his season debut off the bench in the Packers’ 22-0 home win over the Buffalo Bills … He had one special teams tackle for the 2-1-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for two tackles in the Chargers’ 29-27 home win over the San Francisco 49ers … He has seven tackles (two solo) on the season for the 2-2 Chargers. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started three of the first four games … The Dolphins got blasted 38-7 on the road against the New England Patriots to fall to 3-1 … Miami rushed 18 times for just 56 yards and passed for 135 yards and a touchdown, while allowing two sacks. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers … He was inactive in the 2-2 Chargers’ first four games. TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad … The Browns fell to 1-2-1 with a 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Connected on 25 of 39 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers’ 29-27 home win over the San Francisco 49ers … He also rushed four times for minus-three yards … On the year, he has has completed 100 of 147 throws for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus he has rushed seven times for two yards for the 2-2 Chargers … He is tied for second in the NFL for touchdown passes, 12th in passing yards and sixth in quarterback rating (110.8) going into Monday night.

After throwing for 250 yards today against the 49ers, Philip Rivers now has 51,504 career passing yards...



Passing John Elway (51,475) for 8th on the all-time list. pic.twitter.com/erGOj2flVU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2018

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first four games … Jacksonville improved to 3-1 with a 31-12 win over the visiting New York Jets. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick played against the Baltimore Ravens, but didn’t record any statistics … The Ravens won 26-14 as the Steelers fell to 1-2-1. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Started at left guard and helped the Seahawks top Arizona 20-17 on the road … Seattle allowed two sacks, rushed 34 times for 171 yards and two scores, and passed for 172 yards. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco fell to 1-3 with a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started and helped the Patriots crush the visiting Miami Dolphins 38-7 … New England rushed 40 times for 175 yards and two scores, and passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t sacked once. S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings … Minnesota fell to 1-2-1 after losing 38-31 at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice earned the start at wide receiver and caught one pass for 38 yards in the Packers’ 22-0 home win against the Buffalo Bills … He has two receptions for 41 yards, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two tackles this season for the 2-1-1 Packers. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Leaned on Seattle’s ground game and went 19-of-26 passing for 172 yards, and he was sacked just twice in a 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals … He also rushed four times for 21 yards … He has completed 76 of 121 passes for 888 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he rushed 11 times for 42 yards for the 2-2 Seahawks.