Pack Pros: NFL Week 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Indianapolis rookie running back Nyheim Hines caught two touchdown passes Sunday, but the Colts fell 37-34 to the Houston Texans in overtime.
The fourth week of the NFL season featured two touchdowns from Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Nyheim Hines. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did:

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts’ backup quarterback did not play in the 37-34 overtime home loss against the Houston Texans … The Colts fell to 1-3, and he has thrown only one pass this season.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets’ 31-12 loss at Jacksonville … The Jets fell to 1-3.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick and the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football … Has compiled eight tackles and 1.5 sacks for the 2-1 Broncos.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Was the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, but didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Arizona fell to 0-4.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Jacksonville improved to 3-1 with a 31-12 home win over the New York Jets.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Didn’t get a chance to record a point in the Bills’ 22-0 loss at the Green Bay Packers … He has made 5 of 6 field goals with a long of 50, and has converted on all five extra points for the 1-3 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started the first two games, but came off the bench the last two contests … Rceorded his second sack of the season and had two tackles and one quarterback hurry during the Giants’ 33-18 home loss against the New Orleans Saints … He has seven tackles and two sacks for the 1-3 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Played a pivotal role with two touchdown catches, but the Colts lost 37-34 in overtime to the Houston Texans … He rushed four times for 10 yards and led the Colts with nine catches for 63 yards and the two scores … He has carried the ball 18 times for 54 yards and one touchdown while hauling in 22 receptions for 119 yards and two scores for the 1-3 Colts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he moved to the Seahawks but was placed on injured reserve … Seattle improved to 2-2 with a 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason, but made his season debut off the bench in the Packers’ 22-0 home win over the Buffalo Bills … He had one special teams tackle for the 2-1-1 Packers.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for two tackles in the Chargers’ 29-27 home win over the San Francisco 49ers … He has seven tackles (two solo) on the season for the 2-2 Chargers.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started three of the first four games … The Dolphins got blasted 38-7 on the road against the New England Patriots to fall to 3-1 … Miami rushed 18 times for just 56 yards and passed for 135 yards and a touchdown, while allowing two sacks.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers … He was inactive in the 2-2 Chargers’ first four games.

TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad … The Browns fell to 1-2-1 with a 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Connected on 25 of 39 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers’ 29-27 home win over the San Francisco 49ers … He also rushed four times for minus-three yards … On the year, he has has completed 100 of 147 throws for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus he has rushed seven times for two yards for the 2-2 Chargers … He is tied for second in the NFL for touchdown passes, 12th in passing yards and sixth in quarterback rating (110.8) going into Monday night.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first four games … Jacksonville improved to 3-1 with a 31-12 win over the visiting New York Jets.

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick played against the Baltimore Ravens, but didn’t record any statistics … The Ravens won 26-14 as the Steelers fell to 1-2-1.

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Started at left guard and helped the Seahawks top Arizona 20-17 on the road … Seattle allowed two sacks, rushed 34 times for 171 yards and two scores, and passed for 172 yards.

DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … San Francisco fell to 1-3 with a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started and helped the Patriots crush the visiting Miami Dolphins 38-7 … New England rushed 40 times for 175 yards and two scores, and passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t sacked once.

S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings … Minnesota fell to 1-2-1 after losing 38-31 at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice earned the start at wide receiver and caught one pass for 38 yards in the Packers’ 22-0 home win against the Buffalo Bills … He has two receptions for 41 yards, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two tackles this season for the 2-1-1 Packers.

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Leaned on Seattle’s ground game and went 19-of-26 passing for 172 yards, and he was sacked just twice in a 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals … He also rushed four times for 21 yards … He has completed 76 of 121 passes for 888 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, plus he rushed 11 times for 42 yards for the 2-2 Seahawks.

