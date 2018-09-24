The third week of the NFL season proved to be a volatile one with several upsets. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in week two: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback made his season debut and threw one incomplete pass in an end-of-game hail mary during a 20-16 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets' 21-17 road loss against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets fell to 1-2. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick earned the first full sack of his NFL career, getting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a six-yard loss. He finished with two tackles while playing strongside linebacker in a 27-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. Chubb has eight tackles and 1.5 sacks for the 2-1 Broncos.

This is why the Broncos war room exploded in cheers when the Browns passed on Bradley Chubb pic.twitter.com/IKId63bfRQ — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) September 23, 2018

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon wasn’t active in the Cardinals’ 16-14 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Rookie backup quarterback Josh Rosen finished the contest for the Cardinals, who fell to 0-3 on the season. TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason. Jacksonville fell to 2-1 after a 9-6 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a 50-yard field goal and a 30-yarder, plus three extra points, in the Bills’ 27-6 upset win at the Minnesota Vikings. He has made 5 of 6 field goals with a long of 50, and has converted on all five extra points for the 1-2 Bills. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started the first two games, but came off the bench and recorded his first sack in a 27-22 road win against the Houston Texans. Hill sacked Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a seven-yard loss for his lone tackle. He has five tackles and a sack for the 2-1 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Hines rushed five times for 18 yards with a long of 14, and he caught 5 passes for 25 yards in a 20-16 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hines has rushed 14 times for 44 yards and a touchdown, and has caught 13 passes for 56 yards for the 1-2 Colts. CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he moved to the Seahawks but has placed on injured reserve. Seattle improved to 1-2 with a 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason and has been inactive through three games for the 1-1-1 Packers. Green Bay lost 31-17 at Washington. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for a tackle in the Chargers’ 35-23 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. He has five tackles (one solo) on the season for the 1-2 Chargers. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard has started two of the first three games, and the Dolphins topped the Oakland Raiders 28-20 to improve to 3-0. Larsen helped the Dolphins pass for 341 yards and four touchdowns, while they allowed just one sack. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers. He was inactive in the Chargers’ first three games, in which they went 1-2. TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for its practice squad. The Browns improved to 1-1-1 with a 21-17 home win over the New York Jets. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers went 18-of-30 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, but the Chargers fell 35-23 to the crosstown Los Angeles Rams. Both of Rivers’ touchdowns went to former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. On the year, Rivers has gone 75 of 108 for 906 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, plus he has rushed three times for five yards for the 1-2 Chargers. He is tied for second in the NFL for touchdown passes and is fifth in passing yardage going in to Monday night. OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first three games. Jacksonville fell to 2-1 after a 9-6 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick will play tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Sweezy started at left guard while the Seahawks topped the Dallas Cowboys at home 24-13. Seattle rushed 39 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, passed for 192 yards and two scores, and allowed two sacks.

The #Seahawks offensive line deserves the bulk of the credit for not only keeping Russell Wilson’s jersey clean Sunday, but for being the key ingredient in Seattle’s recipe for success on the ground.



That and more in @MikeDugar’s morning after:https://t.co/UQx3iJtOZV — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSEA) September 24, 2018