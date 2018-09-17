The second week of the NFL season is almost in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks at the Chicago Bears tonight. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in week two.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback didn’t play for the second-consecutive game. Indianapolis topped Washington 21-9 on the road.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets 20-12 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets fell to 1-1 on the young season.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick got the start at defensive end for the Broncos, getting three tackles (two solo) in a 20-19 home win over the Oakland Raiders. Chubb has six tackles and half a sack for the 2-0 Broncos.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon wasn’t active in the Cardinals’ 34-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona fell to 0-2 on the season.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released. Jacksonville improved to 2-0 with a 31-20 home win over the New England Patriots.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a pair of field goals from 43 yards and 40 yards during a 31-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also made both extra points had four touchbacks on five kickoffs. He has gone 3 of 4 with a long of 43 yards, and made both extra points for the 0-2 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started for the second-consecutive game, but didn’t record a statistic in a 20-13 home win against the Dallas Cowboys. He has four tackles on the season for the 1-1 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The fourth-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown with an eight-yard scamper that gave the Colts a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. He finished with four carries for seven yards, and caught one pass for minus-two yards. Hines has rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown, and caught eight passes for 31 yards for the 1-1 Colts.