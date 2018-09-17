Pack Pros: NFL Week 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The second week of the NFL season is almost in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks at the Chicago Bears tonight. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in week two.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback didn’t play for the second-consecutive game. Indianapolis topped Washington 21-9 on the road.
CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets 20-12 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets fell to 1-1 on the young season.
OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick got the start at defensive end for the Broncos, getting three tackles (two solo) in a 20-19 home win over the Oakland Raiders. Chubb has six tackles and half a sack for the 2-0 Broncos.
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon wasn’t active in the Cardinals’ 34-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona fell to 0-2 on the season.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released. Jacksonville improved to 2-0 with a 31-20 home win over the New England Patriots.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a pair of field goals from 43 yards and 40 yards during a 31-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also made both extra points had four touchbacks on five kickoffs. He has gone 3 of 4 with a long of 43 yards, and made both extra points for the 0-2 Bills.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started for the second-consecutive game, but didn’t record a statistic in a 20-13 home win against the Dallas Cowboys. He has four tackles on the season for the 1-1 Giants.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The fourth-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown with an eight-yard scamper that gave the Colts a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. He finished with four carries for seven yards, and caught one pass for minus-two yards. Hines has rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown, and caught eight passes for 31 yards for the 1-1 Colts.
Nyheim Hines in for 6 for the #Colts ! Colts lead 14-3— The Bench Sports (@TheBench_) September 16, 2018
pic.twitter.com/KZJ2MLZ7qJ
CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, moved to the Seahawks and made the roster. Seattle plays at the Chicago Bears tonight for Monday Night Football.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason and has been in active through two games for the 1-0-1 Packers. Green Bay tied the Minnesota Vikings 29-29.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for one tackle in the Chargers 31-20 road win over the Buffalo Bills. He had four tackles (one solo) on the season for the 1-1 Chargers.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard came off the bench in the opener, but started in the 20-12 road win over the New York Jets. He helped the Dolphins rush 31 times for 135 yards and a score, and pass for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The line allowed four sacks.
DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers. He was inactive in the Chargers’ first two games, which they went 1-1.
TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for its practice squad. The Browns fell to 0-1-1 with a 21-18 road loss at the New Orleans Saints.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers passed for 424 yards in the season opener, and then followed up by only having four incompletions. He went 23-of-27 passing for 256 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-20 road win over the Buffalo Bills. He also added three carries for five yards. Rivers has gone 57 of 78 for 680 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the 1-1 Chargers.
A nearly flawless first half from QB Philip Rivers, which included one play at The Improv, keyed the #Chargers 31-20 win over the #Bills. New beat guy @JeffMillerLAT has all the details of the Bolts' first win of the season. https://t.co/TKO6Qfjjnw— Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) September 17, 2018
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars squad, but was not active for the first two games. Jacksonville topped the New England Patriots 31-20 to improve to 2-0.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick didn’t play in the second game of the season, a 42-37 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers fell to 0-1-1 on the season.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The starting guard and the Seahawks play at the Chicago Bears tonight in Monday Night Football.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list. San Francisco improved to 1-1 with a home win over the Detroit Lions.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started, but the Patriots fell 31-20 on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England rushed 24 times for 82 yards, and passed for 234 yards and two scores, and were sacked twice.
Blocking:— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 17, 2018
Trent Brown: 2 pressures
Joe Thuney: QB hit, pressure
Shaq Mason, QB hit
LaAdrian Waddle: Sack, 2 pressures
James Develin: QB hit
Rex Burkhead: Sack
S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings. Minnesota tied the Green Bay Packers 29-29, and the Vikings fell to 1-0-1.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice caught his first NFL pass for three yards in the Packers 29-29 home tie with the Minnesota Vikings. He had a kickoff return for 21 yards in the season opener.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks play at the Chicago Bears tonight for Monday Night Football.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook