{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 10:53:14 -0500') }}

Pack Pros: NFL Week 2

Jacey Zembal
Editor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers
The second week of the NFL season is almost in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks at the Chicago Bears tonight. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in week two.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback didn’t play for the second-consecutive game. Indianapolis topped Washington 21-9 on the road.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was not active in the Jets 20-12 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets fell to 1-1 on the young season.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick got the start at defensive end for the Broncos, getting three tackles (two solo) in a 20-19 home win over the Oakland Raiders. Chubb has six tackles and half a sack for the 2-0 Broncos.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon wasn’t active in the Cardinals’ 34-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona fell to 0-2 on the season.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released. Jacksonville improved to 2-0 with a 31-20 home win over the New England Patriots.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Hauschka made a pair of field goals from 43 yards and 40 yards during a 31-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also made both extra points had four touchbacks on five kickoffs. He has gone 3 of 4 with a long of 43 yards, and made both extra points for the 0-2 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started for the second-consecutive game, but didn’t record a statistic in a 20-13 home win against the Dallas Cowboys. He has four tackles on the season for the 1-1 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The fourth-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown with an eight-yard scamper that gave the Colts a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. He finished with four carries for seven yards, and caught one pass for minus-two yards. Hines has rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown, and caught eight passes for 31 yards for the 1-1 Colts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, moved to the Seahawks and made the roster. Seattle plays at the Chicago Bears tonight for Monday Night Football.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during the preseason and has been in active through two games for the 1-0-1 Packers. Green Bay tied the Minnesota Vikings 29-29.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice came off the bench for one tackle in the Chargers 31-20 road win over the Buffalo Bills. He had four tackles (one solo) on the season for the 1-1 Chargers.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard came off the bench in the opener, but started in the 20-12 road win over the New York Jets. He helped the Dolphins rush 31 times for 135 yards and a score, and pass for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The line allowed four sacks.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers. He was inactive in the Chargers’ first two games, which they went 1-1.

TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for its practice squad. The Browns fell to 0-1-1 with a 21-18 road loss at the New Orleans Saints.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers passed for 424 yards in the season opener, and then followed up by only having four incompletions. He went 23-of-27 passing for 256 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-20 road win over the Buffalo Bills. He also added three carries for five yards. Rivers has gone 57 of 78 for 680 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the 1-1 Chargers.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars squad, but was not active for the first two games. Jacksonville topped the New England Patriots 31-20 to improve to 2-0.

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick didn’t play in the second game of the season, a 42-37 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers fell to 0-1-1 on the season.

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The starting guard and the Seahawks play at the Chicago Bears tonight in Monday Night Football.

DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list. San Francisco improved to 1-1 with a home win over the Detroit Lions.

OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started, but the Patriots fell 31-20 on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England rushed 24 times for 82 yards, and passed for 234 yards and two scores, and were sacked twice.

S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings. Minnesota tied the Green Bay Packers 29-29, and the Vikings fell to 1-0-1.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice caught his first NFL pass for three yards in the Packers 29-29 home tie with the Minnesota Vikings. He had a kickoff return for 21 yards in the season opener.

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks play at the Chicago Bears tonight for Monday Night Football.

{{ article.author_name }}