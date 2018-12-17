Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: CB David Amerson, Arizona Cardinals (2010-12): Started for the third time in four games since joining the Cardinals, who fell to 3-11 with a 40-14 road loss to the Detroit Lions, and had one solo tackle before exiting the game after six snaps ... Amerson has 17 tackles (14 solo) and a pass defended for the Cards. QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 8-6 with a 23-0 home win over the Dallas Cowboys, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … Has completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): Played 16 snaps on special teams in the Browns' 17-16 road win over the Denver Broncos, improving Cleveland to 6-7-1 ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7 ... This was his second game active for the Browns and he played four games earlier in the season for the Jets. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick recorded four tackles (two solo) and one quarterback pressure, but the Broncos lost 17-16 to the visiting Cleveland Browns … Was in on 58 snaps on defense and two on special teams for the 6-8 Broncos ... Has 51 tackles (36 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 14 games, all starts … Broke Von Miller's previous team record (11.5) for sacks by a rookie ... He is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks and is three away from setting a new NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October. RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): Played 18 snaps on special teams during the 49ers' 26-23 home win over the Seattle Seahawks, improving San Francisco to 4-10 ... After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … Has played five games for San Francisco but has not carried the ball yet. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 3-11 after getting blown out 40-14 at the Atlanta Falcons, but Glennon made his season debut off the bench … He went 10-of-14 passing for 111 yards, one touchdown and he was sacked once (Cardinals allowed seven sacks).

WATCH: Mike Glennon, Trent Sherfield get first TD of year https://t.co/XbbEn7sfqZ pic.twitter.com/OYj1Taf1Op — Zesty NFL Cardinals (@zesty_cardinals) December 17, 2018

TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars Nov. 12 … Had six receptions for 61 yards (10.2 yards a catch) in four games played, two of which were starts. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made both extra points to help the Bills top the visiting Detroit Lions 14-13 and improved to 5-9 overall … Has made 18 of 22 field goals with a long of 54 and has converted 19 of 20 extra points ... His four missed field goals were all from at least 49 yards. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick had four tackles (two solo) while playing 53 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in a 17-0 home loss to the Tennessee Titans … He has 45 tackles (31 solo), five sacks and two passes defended in 14 games, 10 of which he started in for the 5-9 Giants. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He got the start and he had six carries for 19 yards, and he caught four passes for 45 yards … Played 29 snaps on offense and was targeted six times ... The rookie has carried the ball 82 times for 308 yards (3.8 yards per rush) and one touchdown, while hauling in 56 receptions for 359 yards (6.4 yards per catch) and two scores in 14 games, including four starts. CB Dontae Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (2010-13): Was not active for the third straight week for the Cards after being picked up by Arizona on Nov. 27 ... The Cardinals got drilled 40-14 at the Atlanta Falcons to fall to 3-11 ... Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … Played one game for the Bills. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Received the start at safety and was second on the team with six tackles, broke up one pass and he had a tackle for loss … Was in for 48 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams in the Packers’ 24-17 loss at the Chicago Bears ... Has played in 11 contests — starting three — and has 40 tackles, including four special teams stops, one pass defended and one sack for the 5-8-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman played but didn’t record a statistic in the Chargers’ 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs … The Chargers improved to 11-3 and Jones played 12 snaps on defense and three on special teams ... Has 14 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 13 games, all as a reserve. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): Started at left guard and played all 53 snaps on offense plus three on special teams for the Dolphins, who got drilled 41-17 at the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 7-7 … Miami rushed 20 times for 156 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, and passed for just 108 yards and allowed nine sacks … Has started 11 of 14 games at left guard. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): The reserve played 12 snaps on defense and three on special teams in helping the Chargers improve to 11-3 with a 29-28 win at the Kansas City Chiefs ... After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later on Oct. 10 … The Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers then brought him back … Has five tackles in five games played this season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... Was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars fell to 4-10 with a 16-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins … Has not been activated for a game yet this year. OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars' roster, but was not active for the first six games … Was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars fell to 4-10 with a 16-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 26 of 38 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns for a 89.0 passer rating while leading the Chargers to a come from behind 29-28 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs to improve to 11-3 … Rivers threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams, which was his third score of the game, to win the contest with four seconds left … He has completed 310 of 447 throws (69.4 percent) for 3,951 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he has rushed 16 times for five yards … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (112.4) among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, tied for third in touchdown passes, fifth in completion percentage and tied for seventh in passing yards.



Philip Rivers stopped by to talk about the @Chargers win, Mike Williams' performance and more! 🔊🆙



📺: #TNF Postgame pic.twitter.com/qQv1nA8PCN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2018

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Made his second career start and busted out for 19 carries for 142 yards, and he caught two passes for 30 yards in a 17-10 home win over the New England Patriots … Played 39 snaps on offense and four on special teams and the Steelers improved to 8-5-1 ... Samuels has 42 carries for 201 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 16 receptions for 148 yards (9.3 yards a catch) and a touchdown in 12 games played this season.

You couldn’t watch Jaylen Samuels at NC State and come away thinking anything but “that dude is going to be a good nfl player.” — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 17, 2018

#LIVE: Jaylen Samuels addresses the media after today’s big win vs. the Patriots. https://t.co/nZX91SvhW6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2018