Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman B.J. Hill gets one of his three sacks against Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniels on Sunday. The Giants won 30-27 in overtime. USA Today Sports

Former NC State defensive tackle B.J. Hill had three sacks to help the New York Giants top the Chicago Bears 30-27 in overtime on Sunday. Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts fell to 6-6 after losing 6-0 at the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … Brissett has gone 2-of-4 passing for two yards, and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): The Browns fell to 4-7-1 after losing 29-13 at the Houston Texans, but Burris was inactive for the contest ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7, but he has not been active for a game for them yet. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick recorded three tackles, one sack for minus-13 yards, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and two quarterback hurries in a 24-10 win at the Cincinnati Bengals … He has 44 tackles (32 solo), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one pass defended for the 6-6 Broncos … He is tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks and is five away from setting a new NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … Dayes played but didn’t record a statistic in San Francisco’s 27-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the 49ers falling to 2-9. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals improved to 3-9 after winning 20-17 at the Green Bay Packers … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season. TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars on Nov. 12 … Grinnage had six receptions for 61 yards in four games played. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills fell to 4-8 after a 21-17 road loss at the Miami Dolphins … Hauschka kicked a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter, but he missed a 55-yard field goal and an extra point … Has made 15 of 17 field goals with a long of 54, and has converted 15 of 16 extra points ... Hauschka's two missed field goals were both beyond 50 yards. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick enjoyed a breakout game with three sacks for minus-16 yards, as he finished with three tackles in a 30-27 overtime win against the Chicago Bears … He has 38 tackles (28 solo), five sacks and two passes defended in 12 games, eight of which he started in for the 4-8 Giants.

B.J. Hill became the first rookie in #Giants franchise history to record 3+ sacks in a game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. #GiantsPride #CHIvsNYGhttps://t.co/qm8F8MTFIv — WBG84 (@WBG84) December 3, 2018

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He came off the bench to catch nine passes for 50 yards, catching all nine targets, and he added four carries for five yards in a 6-0 loss at Jacksonville Jaguars … Hines has carried the ball 73 times for 288 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 49 receptions for 298 yards and two scores for the 6-6 Colts. CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … He recently worked out for the Browns and Dolphins. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones came off the bench for four solo tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, and one quarterback hurry … He has played in nine contests — starting once — and has 27 tackles and one sack on the season, including four special teams stops for the 4-7-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman registered played 28 snaps, but didn’t record a statistic in the Chargers’ 33-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers … He has 13 tackles (four solo) and half a sack for the 9-3 Chargers. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The Dolphins improved to 6-6 with a 21-17 home win over the Buffalo Bills … Larsen returned to the starting lineup at left guard, and the Dolphins rushed 23 times for 60 yards, and passed for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while getting sacked three times … He has started nine of 12 games at left guard. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10. However, the Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers brought him back … McGill played 10 snaps, but didn’t record a statistic in the Chargers 33-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers … McGill has five tackles in four games played this season. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars improved to 4-8 with a 6-0 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts … McKever has not been activated for a game yet this year. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers went 26-of-36 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 33-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 9-3 … He has completed 265 of 380 throws (69.7 percent) for 3,418yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed 14 times for minus-one yard … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.7), fifth in touchdown passes and seventh in passing yards.

"Shoot, you don't stop dreaming when you get older. You dream like you did when you were 10-years-old in the backyard."@kurt13warner sits down with @Chargers QB Philip Rivers!



📺: @NFLGameDay Morning | #FightForEachOther pic.twitter.com/4LUbgeoCie — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 2, 2018

When he was in college, Philip told me and other beat writers he and Tiffany were going to have 12 kids--six of their own and six adopted. They're closing in. Here's to good health for all.https://t.co/37wALW01kk — Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) December 3, 2018

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars roster, but was not active for the first six games … He was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars improved to 4-8 with a 6-0 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie was targeted with three passes and he caught all of them for 20 yards, including a 10-yard score with 4:10 left in the game, tying the score at 30-30 … He also added two carries for five yards and fumbled a punt return for zero yards, but the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 33-30 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers … Samuels has 12 carries for 31 yards and seven receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, plus his punt return for zero yards on the season, but Pittsburgh fell to 7-4-1.

The No. 1 player to add this week off the waiver wire will likely be Jaylen Samuels now with James Conner limping off the field. He's owned in 13 percent of leagues on @CBSFantasy and faces the Raiders in Week 14. — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) December 3, 2018

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The Seahawks crushed the visiting San Francisco 49ers 43-16 to improve to 6-6 … Sweezy started at left guard and helped Seattle rush 29 times for 168 yards and a touchdown, and pass for 185 yards and four touchdowns, while allowing three sacks. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 49ers fell to 2-10 after a 43-16 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The Patriots improved to 9-3 with a 24-10 home win against the Minnesota Vikings … Thuney has started all 12 games at left guard and helped New England rush 39 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and pass for 311 yards and one score, while not allowing a sack. S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He was targeted seven times, and caught two passes for 19 yards in a 20-17 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals … Has 27 receptions for 442 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 4-7-1 Packers, who fired their coach. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He went 11-of-17 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed four times for 14 yards to lead the Seahawks to a dominating 43-16 home win over the San Francisco 49ers … He has completed 217 of 326 passes for 2,716 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing 45 times for 245 yards … Wilson is fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes and passer rating (115.5), and 17th in passing yards.