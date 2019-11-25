Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 12 of the NFL season:

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 8-3 Vikings had a bye ... Bradbury has started and played every snap this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett completed 16 of 25 passes for 129 yards and ran four times for 20 yards and a score in the 6-5 Colts' 20-17 loss at the Houston Texans on Thursday night ... Had a QB rating of 76.9 ... Through 10 contests (missed one game with an injury), Brissett has connected on 184 of 285 passes (64.6 percent) for 1,926 yards with 15 scores and four interceptions … Also has 43 rushing attempts for 142 yards and three touchdowns ... Is tied for 14th in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 100 passes is tied for 16th in completion percentage and is 14th in passer rating (97.5).

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 5-6 Browns topped the Miami Dolphins 41-24 at home ... Burris started at safety and made three tackles (two solo), including two on defense and one on special teams ... He also had two pass breakups while playing all 63 snaps on defense and adding nine reps on special teams ... Has played in nine games overall with six starts, and has 16 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups, a sack, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos fell to 3-8 with a 20-3 loss at the Buffalo Bills … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had seven punts for an average of 45.0 yards and net average of 38.4 yards for the 6-5 Raiders, who were stomped at the New York Jets, 34-3 … Landed four punts inside the 20 and had a long of 57 yards ... Through 11 games, he has punted 48 times for an average of 46.5 yards and a net of 38.9 yards ... His punting average is ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed 20 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 10th in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-11 Bengals fell 16-10 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Finley went 12-of-26 passing for 192 yards and one touchdown and ran twice for eight yards … His passer rating was 84.1 ... Through three starts, Finley has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.5 percent) for 474 yards and two scores with two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Received his second game action of the year and completed 4 of 7 passes for 20 yards and ran twice for no gain in Oakland's loss … On the year is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown for the 6-5 Raiders.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Harmon started and caught three of six passes thrown his way for 43 yards in the 2-9 Redskins' 19-16 home win over the Detroit Lions … He played 38 out of 60 snaps on offense and added 14 more on special teams ... For the season, he has 16 receptions for 171 yards in 11 games, including five starts.