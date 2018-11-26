Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers completed an NFL record 25 straight passes to start the game for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. USA Today Sports

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers made history Sunday in a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he and fellow Wolfpacker Russell Wilson had good enough games that both were named Offensive Players of the Week by NBC Sports' Peter King in his weekly column. Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 6-5 with a 27-24 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins … He completed one pass for four yards … Brissett has gone 2-of-4 passing for two yards, and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): The Browns improved to 4-6-1 with a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Burris was inactive for the contest ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7, but he has not been active for a game for them yet. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick had four tackles (two solo) in the Broncos’ 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, to improve to 5-6 … He has 41 tackles (29 solo), nine sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended … He is tied for 10th in the NFL in sacks and is six away from setting a new NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October. RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … Dayes played but didn’t record a statistic in San Francisco’s 27-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the 49ers falling to 2-9. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 2-9 after losing 45-10 at the Los Angeles Chargers … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season. TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars on Nov. 12 … Grinnage had six receptions for 61 yards in four games played. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills improved to 4-7 with a 24-21 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars … Hauschka kicked a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and also made three extra points … Has made 14 of 15 field goals with a long of 54, and has converted on all 15 extra points ... Hauschka's one miss was from beyond 50 yards, where he is 4 of 5 on the season. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick got the start at defensive end and had three tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended, but the Giants fell to 3-8 with a 25-22 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles … He has 35 tackles (25 solo), two sacks and two passes defended in 11 games, seven of which he started in.

#Giants DL B.J. Hill played a season-high 77% of the snaps, hitting 70% for the 2nd straight game. Playing time up since the Damon Harrison trade. 17 tackles, 2 PDs over past 4 games. #IDPHits pic.twitter.com/Dc14IlImqc — Matt Schauf (@SchaufDS) November 26, 2018

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He came off the bench to rush nine times for 28 yards and catch two passes for 22 yards in a 27-24 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins … Hines has carried the ball 69 times for 283 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 40 receptions for 248 yards and two scores for the 6-5 Colts. CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … He recently worked out for the Browns and Dolphins. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones came off the bench for two tackles in the Packers’ 24-17 road loss to Minnesota … He has played in eight contests — starting once — and has 23 tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams for the 4-6-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman registered two tackles … The Chargers whipped the Arizona Cardinals 45-10 to improve to 8-3 … He has 13 tackles (four solo) and half a sack. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The Dolphins fell to 5-6 with a 27-24 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts … Larsen played as a reserve and the offensive line allowed one sack, rushed the ball 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 204 yards and two scores … He has started eight of 11 games at left guard for the 5-6 Dolphins. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10. However, the Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers brought him back and he had two unassisted tackles in a 45-10 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals to improve to 8-3 … McGill has five tackles in three games played this season. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars fell to 3-8 with a 24-21 road loss to the Buffalo Bills … McKever has not been activated for a game yet this year. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers enjoyed a magical performance against the Cardinals in a 45-10 home win to improve to 8-3, setting a league record by completing his first 25 passes in the game … He finished 28-of-29 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed once for three yards in the blowout victory … On the year, he has completed 239 of 344 throws (69.5 percent) for 3,119 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed 14 times for minus-one yard … Ranks fourth in the NFL in quarterback rating (112.1), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and eighth in passing yards going into Monday night.

Based on our Completion Probability model, the probability of Philip Rivers completing his record-breaking 25 consecutive passes: 1 in 85,469 (.00117%) https://t.co/hN48MscKtu — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 26, 2018

Lot of great #PackPros nuggets from the great @peter_king in his Monday column, but this 17-game stretch from Philip Rivers is absolutely bonkers: https://t.co/osTuz4mHu6 pic.twitter.com/HY58LZwzCM — Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) November 26, 2018

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars roster, but was not active for the first six games … He was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars fell to 3-8 with a 24-21 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie caught a pass for 12 yards (and was tackled by Chubb) in four snaps (he was targeted twice), but the Steelers lost 24-17 to the Denver Broncos … Samuels has 10 carries for 26 yards and four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown on the season, but Pittsburgh fell to 7-3-1.

Casually watching some NFL football and I see these two @JaySam1k @astronaut pretty awesome. Both awesome guys and both definitely deserve it. pic.twitter.com/gE2IOdyXuv — Garrett Leatham (@GLeatham11) November 25, 2018

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The Seahawks rallied from a 27-20 deficit to top the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on a field goal at the buzzer … Sweezy started and helped Seattle rush 28 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, and pass for 339 yards and two touchdowns while allowing two sacks for the 6-5 Seahawks.

DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 49ers fell to 2-9 after a 27-9 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The Patriots improved to 8-3 with a 27-13 road win over the New York Jets … Thuney has started all 11 games at left guard and helped New England rush 36 times for 215 yards and a touchdown, and pass for 283 yards and two scores, while not allowing a sack. S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He had one reception for three yards and was targeted twice in a 24-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings … Has 25 receptions for 423 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 4-6-1 Packers. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He threw a 35-yard touchdown strike with 3:26 left to tie the game, and the Seahawks won it on a field goal at the buzzer 30-27 against the Carolina Panthers to improve to 6-5 … Wilson went 22-of-31 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, and he rushed three times for four yards … He has completed 206 of 309 passes for 2,531 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing 41 times for 231 yards … Wilson is sixth in the NFL in touchdown passes, fifth in passer rating (112) and 20th in passing yards.