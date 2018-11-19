Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos tries to pressure former Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. USA Today Sports

Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, who now plays strongside linebacker for the Denver Broncos, was tasked with trying to disturb ex-Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He was able to get one for one sack, giving him 9.0 on the year. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 5-5 with a convincing 38-10 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans, allowing Brissett to play some … He rushed three times for minus-three yards and went 1-of-2 passing for minus-two yards … Brissett has gone 1 of 3 throwing the ball, and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in three games played this season. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): The Browns had a bye week ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the practice squad Nov. 7 but he was not active in his first game for Cleveland, a win over Atlanta Nov. 11.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick got a sack against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, also a Wolfpack legend, in the Broncos 23-22 victory … Chubb, who started at strongside linebacker, finished with seven tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and the sack for minus-nine yards … He has 37 tackles (27 solo), nine sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 4-6 Broncos … He is tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks and is six away from setting the NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.

Bradley Chubb is now within 6 sacks of the rookie record. #Broncos hit the half down 7-13 to the #Chargers. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/rFYBirbTQl — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 18, 2018

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … The 2-8 49ers had a bye week. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 2-8 after losing 23-21 on a field goal at the buzzer to the visiting Oakland Raiders … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season. TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars on Nov. 12 … Grinnage had six receptions for 61 yards in four games played. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The 3-7 Bills had a bye week … Has made 13 of 14 field goals with a long of 54, and has converted on all 12 extra points ... Hauschka's one miss was from beyond 50 yards, where he is 4 of 5 on the year. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick got the start at defensive end and posted three tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hurry, and the Giants won a 38-35 shootout against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers … He has 32 tackles (22 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in 10 games, six of which he started in … Checked in at No. 25 on ESPN.com's midseason 'prospects' list of the NFL's top players who are 26 or younger and were a third-round draft pick or later. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He came off the bench to catch one pass for 20 yards — he was targeted three times — and run the football five times for 14 yards in a 38-10 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans … Hines has carried the ball 60 times for 255 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 38 receptions for 226 yards and two scores for the 5-5 Colts. CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … He recently worked out for the Browns and Dolphins. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones earned his first start of the season in a 27-24 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football … He finished with seven tackles, five of which were solo … He has played in seven contests and has 21 tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams for the 4-5-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): He was one of the Chargers’ inactive players during their 23-22 home loss for the Denver Broncos … He has 11 tackles (four solo) and half a sack for the 7-3 Chargers. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The Dolphins had a bye week … He has started eight of the first 10 games at left guard for the 5-5 Dolphins. DL T.Y. McGill, Philadelphia Eagles (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10. However, the Eagles signed him Nov. 6 … He came off the bench for three tackles, including one tackle for loss, but the New Orleans Saints drilled the Eagles 48-7 … McGill has three tackles in two games played for the 4-6 Eagles.

TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars fell to 3-7 with a 20-16 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers aired it out in a 23-22 home loss to the Denver Broncos, passing for 401 yards … He went 28-of-43 passing and tossed two touchdowns but also two interceptions, plus he rushed once for minus-four yards, and the Chargers fell to 7-3 … On the year, he has completed 211 of 315 throws (67.0 percent) for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed 13 times for minus-four yards … Ranks fourth in the NFL in quarterback rating (112.1), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and eighth in passing yards going into Monday night.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars roster, but was not active for the first six games … He was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars fell to 3-7 with a 20-16 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie played two snaps, but did not record a statistic in the Steelers’ 20-16 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Samuels has 10 carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season, and Pittsburgh improved to 7-2-1. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): He started at left guard in the Seahawks' 27-24 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football … He helped Seattle rush 35 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, and pass for 225 yards and two scores, while allowing three sacks … Sweezy added a tackle on special teams … Seattle improved to 5-5 on the season.

DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 2-8 49ers had a bye week. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The 7-3 Patriots had a bye week … Thuney has started all 10 games at left guard. S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He had one reception for eight yards after being targeted three times in the Packers’ 27-24 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football … Has 24 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 4-5-1 Packers … Checked in at No. 7 on ESPN.com's midseason 'prospects' list of the NFL's top players who are 26 or younger and were a third-round draft pick or later. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ed Dickson with 5:08 left in the game to lift the Seahawks to a 27-24 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football … Wilson went 21-of-31 passing for 225 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he rushed five times for 17 yards and caught a pass for minus-11 yards … He has completed 184 of 278 passes for 2,192 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing 38 times for 227 yards for the 5-5 Seahawks … Tied for fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes, ranked sixth in passer rating (110.2) and 23rd in passing yards.