Pack Pros: NFL Week 10
Former NC State H-back Jaylen Samuels scored his first NFL touchdown last Thursday, and also caught his first professional pass.
Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 4-5 with a 29-26 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars … Brissett has tried one Hail Mary pass this season and rushed four times for minus-four yards in his two games played.
CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... He didn’t have any statistics in four games played for the Jets, who got crushed 41-10 at home by the Buffalo Bills.
OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick enjoyed a bye week at his alma mater, getting his number honored last Thursday … He has 30 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-6 Broncos … He is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.
RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October … The 2-7 49ers host the New York Giants tonight for Monday Night Football.
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 2-7 after losing 26-14 at Kansas City … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … Grinnage came off the bench but didn’t catch a pass, but the Jaguars lost 29-26 at the Indianapolis Colts … Grinnage has six receptions for 61 yards in four games played for the struggling 3-6 Jaguars.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills crushed the New York Jets 41-10, keeping Hauschka busy … He made a 54-yarder and a 31-yard field goal, plus five extra points … Has made 13 of 14 field goals with a long of 54, and has made all 12 extra points for the 3-7 Bills.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick and the 1-7 Giats play at the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football … He has 24 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in eight games and four starts.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He earned the start and had three catches for 19 yards and three carries for three yards in the Colts 29-26 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars … Hines has carried the ball 55 times for 241 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 37 receptions for 206 yards and two scores for the 4-5 Colts.
CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Buffalo released him Tuesday to sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor … He worked out for the Browns and Dolphins last week.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones continued to carve out a bigger off the bench role with five solo tackles in the Packers’ 31-12 home win over the Miami Dolphins … He has played in six contests and has 14 tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams for the 4-4-1 Packers.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): He earned his first half sack of his young NFL career, coming off the bench in the Chargers’ 20-6 win at the Oakland Raiders … Jones finished with two tackles (both assists) and half a sack for minus-3.5 yards … He has 11 tackles (four solo) and half a sack for the 7-2 Chargers.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard missed Sunday’s 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a neck injury … He has started eight of the first 10 games at left guard for the 5-5 Dolphins.
DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then he was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10.
TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster … The Jaguars fell to 3-6 with a 29-26 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers went 18-of-26 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers’ 20-6 win at the Oakland Raiders … On the year, he has completed 183 of 272 throws (67.3 percent) for 2,459 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, plus he has rushed 12 times for no yards … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.4), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and 11th in passing yards going into Monday night.
.@Chargers QB Philip Rivers (9 consecutive games) joins Aaron Rodgers (13 games in 2011) and Tom Brady (10 in 2007) as the only QBs in @NFL history with 2+ TD passes & a 95+ rating in each of his team's 1st 9 games to begin a season. pic.twitter.com/awiVL2Qodd— NFL345 (@NFL345) November 12, 2018
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars, but was not active for the first six games … He was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars fell to 3-6 with a 29-26 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round rookie scored his first NFL touchdown last Thursday in a 52-21 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers … He scored the Steelers’ last touchdown on a six-yard reception, and finished with three receptions for 22 yards and the lone score and five carries for seven yards … Samuels has 10 carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season, and Pittsburgh improved to 6-2-1.
The Steelers score AGAIN as Jaylen Samuels finds the endzone.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 9, 2018
(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tdrweAeyz0
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): He started at left guard, but Seattle lost 36-31 at the Los Angeles Rams … The Seahawks rushed 34 times for an impressive 273 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 176 yards and three scores, but did give up four sacks … Seattle fell to 4-5 on the season.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 2-7 49ers host B.J. Hill and the New York Giants tonight in Monday Night Football.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): He has started the first 10 games, and the Patriots fell 34-10 at the Tennessee Titans … Thuney helped New England pass for 254 yards, but no touchdowns, with quarterback Tom Brady sacked three times, and the Patriots rushed 19 times for just 40 yards and a score.
S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota since waived him and he’s been trying out for various teams.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He had a team-high six receptions for 44 yards in the Packers’ 31-12 win over the visiting Dolphins … Has 23 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles this season for the 4-4-1 Packers.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): He went 17-of-26 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns, with no interception, plus rushed nine times for 92 yards, but the Seahawks lost 36-31 at the Los Angeles Rams … He has completed 163 of 247 passes for 1,967 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing 33 times for 210 yards for the 4-5 Seahawks … Tied for fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes, ranked sixth in passer rating (110.2) and 25th in passing yards.
Why Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner love their 4-5 #Seahawks team, probably more than you do this morning https://t.co/gGle9bMwev @thenewstribune— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 12, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook