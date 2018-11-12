Former NC State H-back Jaylen Samuels scored his first NFL touchdown last Thursday, and also caught his first professional pass.



Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 4-5 with a 29-26 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars … Brissett has tried one Hail Mary pass this season and rushed four times for minus-four yards in his two games played.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... He didn’t have any statistics in four games played for the Jets, who got crushed 41-10 at home by the Buffalo Bills.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick enjoyed a bye week at his alma mater, getting his number honored last Thursday … He has 30 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended for the 3-6 Broncos … He is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October … The 2-7 49ers host the New York Giants tonight for Monday Night Football.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 2-7 after losing 26-14 at Kansas City … Glennon, who is the backup quarterback behind rookie Josh Rosen, hasn’t played in a game yet this season.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14 … Grinnage came off the bench but didn’t catch a pass, but the Jaguars lost 29-26 at the Indianapolis Colts … Grinnage has six receptions for 61 yards in four games played for the struggling 3-6 Jaguars.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): The Bills crushed the New York Jets 41-10, keeping Hauschka busy … He made a 54-yarder and a 31-yard field goal, plus five extra points … Has made 13 of 14 field goals with a long of 54, and has made all 12 extra points for the 3-7 Bills.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick and the 1-7 Giats play at the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football … He has 24 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one pass defended in eight games and four starts.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He earned the start and had three catches for 19 yards and three carries for three yards in the Colts 29-26 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars … Hines has carried the ball 55 times for 241 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in 37 receptions for 206 yards and two scores for the 4-5 Colts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Buffalo released him Tuesday to sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor … He worked out for the Browns and Dolphins last week.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones continued to carve out a bigger off the bench role with five solo tackles in the Packers’ 31-12 home win over the Miami Dolphins … He has played in six contests and has 14 tackles on the season, three of which have come on special teams for the 4-4-1 Packers.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): He earned his first half sack of his young NFL career, coming off the bench in the Chargers’ 20-6 win at the Oakland Raiders … Jones finished with two tackles (both assists) and half a sack for minus-3.5 yards … He has 11 tackles (four solo) and half a sack for the 7-2 Chargers.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard missed Sunday’s 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a neck injury … He has started eight of the first 10 games at left guard for the 5-5 Dolphins.

DL T.Y. McGill, Free Agent (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then he was waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10.

TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... He was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster … The Jaguars fell to 3-6 with a 29-26 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers went 18-of-26 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers’ 20-6 win at the Oakland Raiders … On the year, he has completed 183 of 272 throws (67.3 percent) for 2,459 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, plus he has rushed 12 times for no yards … Ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.4), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and 11th in passing yards going into Monday night.