Pack Pros: NFL Week 1
The NFL regular season started Thursday and concludes tonight. Here is a rundown of how the various former NC State players did in their opening game.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback didn’t play in a 34-23 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Starter Andrew Luck returned from injury to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns.
CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro plays at 7:10 p.m. tonight against the Detroit Lions as part of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.
LB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick got the start at strongside linebacker for the Broncos in his rookie debut in a 27-24 home win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chubb had three tackles, half a sack and one quarterback hurry.
Bradley Chubb @astronaut in his astronaut jacket. pic.twitter.com/B3yUiVUt7w— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) September 10, 2018
FIRST LOOK: @Snickers x @astronaut (Bradley Chubb) gameday jacket. Chubb will wear to his first NFL game today and the brand will update it with custom space themed accomplishment patches through the season. pic.twitter.com/S9ZnWUD0Gw— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2018
QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Made the Cardinals' roster after Arizona decided to keep three quarterbacks. He wasn’t active in Arizona’s 24-6 home loss against Washington.
TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released. Jacksonville topped the New York Giants 20-15 on the road.
K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): One of the top NFL kickers over the past seven seasons, but the opportunities were few and far between Sunday. He made a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter during the Ravens’ 47-3 lop-sided home victory against the Bills. Hauschka also missed a 52-yard attempt.
DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick started in the Giants 3-4 defensive scheme, and recorded four tackles (one solo). The Giants lost 20-15 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The fourth-round draft pick made his NFL debut with five carries for 19 yards, and he caught seven passes for 33 yards with a long of 17 in a 34-23 home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had one tackle.
CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, moved to the Seahawks and made the roster. However, he didn’t play in the season opener, a 27-24 road loss against the Denver Broncos.
S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro suffered an injury during preseason and was not active in the Packers’ 24-23 home win against the Chicago Bears in Sunday Night Football.
DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice was listed third on the Chargers’ depth chart at defensive tackle. He came off the bench for three tackles (one solo) in a 38-28 home loss against Kansas City Chiefs.
OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): The veteran left guard started eight games last year for the Dolphins after returning from injury. He came off the bench in the season opener, and Miami topped the Tennessee Titans 27-20.
DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, the four-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers. He was inactive in the Chargers 38-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for its practice squad. The Browns tied the Steelers 21-21.
QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Rivers showed he hasn’t missed a beat, but the Chargers lost 38-28 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rivers went 34-of-51 passing for 424 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he was sacked just one time. He three touchdown passes to three different wide receivers, and his passing yardage was second in the NFL going into tonight's game.
“There are so many good things that we did today, other than score, which is most important. That gives me all the confidence in the world that this could be an awesome season.”— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 10, 2018
OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars squad, but was not active for the season opener. The Jaguars won 20-15 at the New York Giants.
RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick played but did not record any statistics in the rare 21-21 tie at the Cleveland Browns.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): The sixth-year NFL veteran returned to the Seahawks after an injury-filled stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started at right guard and helped Seattle rush for 64 yards on 16 carries and pass for 298 yards, but the offensive line allowed six sacks in a 27-24 road loss to the Denver Broncos.
DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been placed on the 49ers “reserve/non-football injury” list. San Francisco lost its season opener 24-16 at Minnesota.
OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard started the season opener, helping the Patriots top the Houston Texas 27-20 in Foxborough, Mass. New England rushed 31 times for 122 yards and passed for 277 yards, and quarterback Tom Brady was sacked twice in the victory.
S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings. Minnesota topped San Francisco 24-16 in the opener.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice earned a spot on the Packers squad, and returned one kickoff for 21 yards in a 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears in Sunday Night Football.
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): The face of the Seahawks went 19-of-33 passing for 298 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-24 road loss to the Denver Broncos. He added two carries for five yards on the ground, and he was sacked six times.
