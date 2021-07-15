Pack Pros: Former Wolfpack baseball players in MLB and minors

With MLB coming out of its all-star break, here's a rundown of how former NC State baseball players are doing at the professional level.

MLB

Catcher Andrew Knizner, St. Louis Cardinals Knizner, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round in 2016, has secured his position as the backup to future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. Thus far, the 26-year old has appeared in 36 games this season, going 16 for 90 at the plate (.178 average) with four doubles and two runs batted in. He has played catcher in 32 of those contests, and opponents are 10 for 12 in the stealing bases against him. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodon is an early Cy Young candidate in the American League. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 28-year old Rodon continues to have the best year of his career, making the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, although Rodon did not make an appearance in the contest. The former No. 3 overall draft choice in 2014 sports a 7-3 record in 15 starts, notably a no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians. In 89.2 innings pitcher, Rodon has allowed just 60 hits, seven of which were homers. He has walked 26 while striking out 130 batters (second most in the American League) and sports an impressive walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) of 0.959, a number where anything below 1.000 is considered really good. Rodon's overall ERA is 2.31. Rodon's wins-against-replacement of 3.3 ranks fifth best in the American League for pitchers. Shortstop Trea Turner, Washington Nationals While Rodon is emerging as a potential American League Cy Young candidate, Turner could be a MVP contender in the National League. Like Rodon, Turner was selected to the All-Star Game. He went 0 for 2 in the contest. He is hitting .318 through 85 games and 346 at bats with 17 homers. He has scored 56 runs and added 42 runs batted in. He is also 19 for 22 on stolen bases. Turner currently ranks third in the National League in hits (110), second in stolen bases, third in batting average and ninth in runs scored.

Triple A

Pitcher Jake Buchanan The 31-year old righty is aiming to get back in the majors after spending parts of the 2014-17 seasons there with three different teams. He signed with the Angels and has appeared in nine games, including six starts, for Salt Lake. He has a 1-4 record with a 10.01 ERA while giving up 51 hits over 29.2 innings, including seven homers, with 10 walks and 26 strikeouts. He is currently on the 7-day injured list. Infielder Joe Dunand The 25-year old returned to the Marlins' AAA affiliate Jacksonville after a rehab assignment at single A Jupiter. In Jacksonville, Dunand has played in seven games and is 6-for-19 hitting (.316 average) with a pair of doubles and three walks. He has made starts at every position on the infield with the exception of second base. Miami drafted Dunand in the second round in 2017. Infielder Evan Mendoza After being drafted in the 11th round by the Cardinals in 2017, the 24-year old has made it to AAA. In 53 games, Mendoza is hitting .258 with seven doubles among his 48 hits and scored 25 runs while driving in 10. He has a .329 on-base percentage thanks to 17 walks. He’s also shown off his versatility, appearing in multiple games in every position along the Memphis infield. First Baseman Preston Palmeiro After beginning his career with the Orioles, who picked him in the seventh round in 2016, Palmeiro, 26 years old, is now with the Angels’ AAA affiliate Salt Lake and batting at a .276 clip in 50 games and 193 plate appearances. He has seven homers, nine doubles and drawn 18 walks while playing just about every position except shortstop and catcher, although the bulk of his action has been at first base.

Double A

Pitcher Cody Beckman The 26-year old lefty is still with the Brewers after they drafted him in the 30th round in 2017 and has made his first career starts in the minors this spring, starting twice in 15 appearances for Biloxi. Overall, he has tossed 26.0 innings and allowed 34 hits and 23 walks while striking out 27, leading to high numbers for ERA (8.65) and WHIP (2.192). Catcher Jack Conley Picked in the 27th round in 2018 by the Phillies, the 24-year old made it to the highest levels of the minors, playing for Philadelphia's AAA affiliate Lehigh Valley. He’s appeared in seven games and received 24 plate appearances. He was 2 for 21 officially with three walks. Both of his hits were doubles, and he has thrown out 2 of 7 attempted base stealers (40.0 percent). After that start, Conley was moved down to AA Reading, where in 15 games, he has a .170 batting average, a home run and three runs batted in. He is 3 of 11 throwing out base runners. Reliever Tommy DeJuneas The hard-throwing 25-year old righty is now with the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the 26th round by the Cleveland Indians in 2017. Throwing for Corpus Christi, DeJuneas has appeared in 16 games and pitched 26.2 innings, allowing 26 hits and walking 23 while striking out 18. He has a 8.10 ERA and a 1.838 WHIP. Reliever Tim Naughton Still with the Orioles organization that picked him in the 34th round in 2017, the 25-year old righty has made 17 relief appearances and an earned three saves. He’s given up 21 hits and 19 walks in 21.0 innings while striking out 30 for a 8.14 ERA and 1.905 WHIP. Shortstop Will Wilson The 22-year old 2019 first round draft choice of the Angels is now with the Giants’s Eugene affiliate and earned a recent promotion to AA Richmond. At advanced A Eugene, he was hitting .251 through 49 games and 224 plate appearances. He had 10 homers, two triples and 14 doubles for .497 slugging percentage, and he was getting on base at a .339 clip. In eight games at AA, Wilson is 5 of 34 with a pair of walks and a double. Most of Wilson's starts have come at short, but he has also fielded at third and second bases.

Advanced A

Reliever Michael Bienlien The Tigers picked the righty in the 24th round of the 2019 draft, and the 23-year old finds himself recently promoted to advanced-A after a successful run at its single-A affiliate Lakeland this spring. Pitching exclusively in relief, Bienlien was 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 13 games and 24.2 innings at Lakeland. He allowed 16 hits and walked 13 while fanning 33. He has made four appearances at advanced-A West Michigan, where in 6.1 innings he's surrendered nine hits and three walks while striking out five, giving him a 5.68 ERA. First Baseman Evan Edwards The 2019 fourth-round choice for the Marlins is hitting .195 in Bowling Green in 49 games and 197 at bats, with nine home runs and three doubles among his 32 hits. He’s driven in 26 runs while scoring 22 times.

Single A