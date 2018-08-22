Broncos rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has locked up a starting spot already. USA Today Sports Images

The NFL preseason is halfway over with week three set to begin Aug. 23. Teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and will set their 10-man practice squads the following day. Here's a look at all 29 former NC State players on NFL rosters, how they have done through two preseason games and where they stand on their current squads' depth chart: OG Tony Adams, Jacksonville Jaguars (Played at NC State from 2014-17): The undrafted rookie was dubbed the club's third-team center on its unofficial depth chart … Played in week one but did not appear in week two for the defending AFC South champions. CB Jonathan Alston, Miami Dolphins (2013-17): Checked in as a fifth-team cornerback on the Dolphins' depth chart … Has logged one tackle in two games played this preseason. CB David Amerson, Kansas City Chiefs (2010-12): Currently listed as the team's second-team left cornerback … Has appeared in both preseason contests for the defending AFC West champions, who signed him as a free agent after the Raiders released him in February … Has totaled six tackles and one pass breakup … On Aug. 19, the Chiefs signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick due to "Amerson's struggles and [starting left cornerback] Steven Nelson's concussion," according to KansasCity.com's Brooke Pryor. QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback has excelled in the preseason, coming off the bench in both contests to go 20-of-31 passing for 207 yards with a nine-yard rush … In week two, he went 14 of 23 for 172 yards on Monday Night Football and generated quite a bit of buzz, although a report from The Boston Globe's Ben Volin that the Colts turned down a second-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks for Brissett has been disputed by several, including NFL insider Jason La Canfora and Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year professional has not appeared in a preseason game yet and opened the year as one of the team's two third-team corners … NJ.com reported that Burris had returned to practice and "was back at full strength in team drills" Aug. 20. LB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick was listed as a starting outside linebacker for the Broncos on their first depth chart and has opened both preseason games, totaling five stops including a safety on former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky — which he was well-aware of based on his tweet below (and the NFL is well aware of Chubb's fun and dynamic personality, as well — also see the tweet below) … This is what ESPN.com had to say about him in its rookie evaluation: "He has impressed his older teammates, not only with his athleticism, but with his work ethic and approach as well, so it would be a surprise if he doesn’t have a significant impact on the Broncos’ defense."

RB Matt Dayes, Cleveland Browns (2013-16): Began the year slotted as the team's No. 4 running back … Has come off the bench in a pair of games to rush five times for 16 yards. LB Jerod Fernandez, Washington Redskins (2014-17): The undrafted rookie is making a strong case to make the team, logging six tackles in each of his appearances so far … In game two, he had two sacks among his six stops and racked up those stats despite appearing on just 19 defensive snaps. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Arizona's No. 3 quarterback appeared in the opening preseason game, but not the second … He went 2-of-7 passing for 11 yards with an interception. TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): The fifth name that appeared under tight end on the team's unofficial depth chart … Has played in both games but not recorded any statistics. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): One of the top NFL kickers over the past seven seasons — despite playing in Seattle and Buffalo — he's locked in as the Bills' starter … He's 3 of 3 in the preseason with a long of 53 yards. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round rookie appears on the top line of the Giants' first depth chart as an end in their 3-4 attack and all reports indicate he has done nothing to lose that spot … "He has passed every test so far, impressing in the spring, summer and preseason. Hill knows how to play and use his hands," ESPN.com reported in its rookie evaluation … He has played in both preseason games with one start and notched one tackle.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Listed with three others as the Colts' third-string running back, although he was tabbed as their starting kick and punt returner on the team's first depth chart … However, it's been a rough preseason for the fourth-round rookie, who has fumbled four times in two games and rushed eight times for 19 yards (2.4-yard average) and caught one nine-yard pass … On special teams, he has run back eight punts for 30 yards and returned five kickoffs for 100 yards … ESPN.com had this to say in its rookie evaluation of him: "Hines' speed can't be questioned. His ability to hold onto the ball can be, though. The NC State product has had a difficult time holding onto the ball while returning kicks and punts. He will have to improve in that area if he expects to keep that job and get snaps in the backfield." CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): The 16-game starter for the 49ers last year moved within the division to the Seahawks, who do not list a depth chart on the team's official site … Johnson missed the first preseason tilt while recovering from a broken foot, but returned as a reserve for the second and notched a tackle … Upon his return, head coach Pete Carroll was quoted by SeahawksWire.com as saying: "We brought him in here with [the idea that] he's going to compete for the job and see what happens, and he's doing so now. … The next two weeks will be really big for him." S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The seven-game starter last year is competing with third-year safety Kentrell Brice for the starting strong safety spot, but is currently listed second on the team's depth chart … Has appeared in both preseason games off the bench and suffered a head injury in the opener, but returned to log one stop in game two. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): Currently listed third among the Chargers' defensive tackles, although veteran starter Corey Liuget will be suspended for the first four games, opening the door for Jones to make an early impact … He'll have to recover from an ankle injury that was suffered in the first week of training camp and has held him out of preseason action … ChargersWire.com reported he returned to practice Aug. 21 … Per ESPN.com: "Coaches liked what they have seen so far from Jones, and he’s expected to be in the defensive line rotation once healthy."

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): An eight-game starter last year, he began the campaign as the Dolphins' second-team left guard and was projected by ThePhinsider.com (Aug. 21) and DolphinsWire.com (Aug. 20) to make the club … Has appeared as a reserve in both contests so far. DL T.Y. McGill, Kansas City Chiefs (2011-14): Opened the year as the Chiefs' third-string left defensive end in their 3-4 alignment … Has appeared in two games and assisted on a stop. TE Pharoah McKever, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-16/Finished at FIU): Listed alongside another player as the Steelers' fifth-string tight end, he has played in both games and snared two passes for 13 yards. LB Airius Moore, Arizona Cardinals (2014-17): The team's third-string middle linebacker missed the preseason opener, but played in game two and notched a pair of solo tackles. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): The longtime franchise quarterback sat out game one but started game two and finished 6-of-7 passing for 62 yards for a passer rating of 103.6. OT Will Richardson, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): One of two players listed as the defending AFC South champions' second-team right tackle … The fourth-round rookie missed the opener due to a shoulder injury but made his NFL debut in game two, logging 12 snaps … Per ESPN: "Like most rookie linemen, he needs to get stronger in his upper body. His strength and power in his lower body is impressive as a run blocker. He needs a year to develop into starter at right tackle." RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Checks in at No. 4 on the Steelers' depth chart … The fifth-round pick has rushed 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 14 yards … Had a much more productive game two, averaging 4.2 yards on his nine totes with a long of 15 and scoring a touchdown (below) … According to ESPN: "He's proven to be a talented pass-catcher, and though he needed to show more physicality as a rusher, his diving goal-line score against Green Bay is a positive. Pass protection will take time but he's working at it."

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): A 14-game starter for the Bucs last year who was released in late June has found his way back to Seattle, who drafted the college defensive lineman in the seventh round in 2012 … However, he was injured not long after inking with Seattle and just returned to practice this week … Per reports, he's working at both left and right guard, the latter is the position he has played most in the league. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick is expected to "redshirt" his first year in the league. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left guard has not missed a game in his career for the defending AFC champions — he's actually rarely missed a play, playing 99 percent of his team's snaps the last two years, according to the Boston Globe — and he remains entrenched in that spot, where he's opened both preseason contests … The Globe reported Thuney "despite missing OTAs and minicamp during the spring because of foot surgery, has had an exemplary summer." S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): The 2017 seventh-round pick opened the campaign listed as Minnesota's third-team free safety behind All-Pro Harrison Smith and former undrafted free agent Anthony Smith, who has been with the team since 2015 … Has come off the bench in both games and accumulated all four of his tackles in week one … Was actually included on Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Team of the Week after grading out at 90.6 in the opener, in which he also snagged an interception.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round rookie was the only receiver in the NFL to eclipse 100 yards through the air in week one, finishing with five catches for 101 yards and an impressive score against tight coverage … He was also listed on PFF's Team of the Week, grading out at the league's top rookie wideout with a 90.7 … NFL.com's Bucky Brooks awarded him an 'A' grade for his week one performance, noting: "The Packers took a chance on Valdes-Scantling as a 'HWS' (height-weight-speed) prospect in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and they might've found a solid WR3 in the process. … Valdes-Scantling won consistently on quick routes (slants and sticks) and added some big-play potential to the passing game as a vertical playmaker from the slot. If he continues to thrive as a big slot receiver in spread and empty sets, MVS could emerge as a nice complement to Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on the perimeter." … In week two, he snared a 15-yard catch … ESPN's rookie evaluation noted: "He has the rare combination of size (6-4) and speed (4.37 40), and it showed up in the preseason opener when he caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He looks like the most ready to play of the rookie WRs."

