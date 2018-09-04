The NFL regular season starts Thursday and then has a full slate of games this weekend. Here is a rundown of which players made the cut down to the final 53-man rosters and who has been signed to practice squads:

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' backup quarterback completed 35 of 56 passes (62.5 percent) for 395 yards and a touchdown without throwing a pick in three preseason games, compiling an 89.51 passer rating.

CB Juston Burris, New York Jets (2012-15): The third-year pro made the cut and is listed as a third-string corner … He was limited in the preseason with an injury but did have an interception that he returned nine yards.

LB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall pick will start at strongside linebacker for the Broncos in his rookie debut Sunday against the Seahawks … He finished the preseason with nine tackles, including assisting on a sack and recording a safety.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon made the Cardinals' roster after Arizona decided to keep three quarterbacks ... He completed 18 of 27 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown with one pick in the preseason, recording a 72.3 passer rating.

TE David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad after being released.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): One of the top NFL kickers over the past seven seasons — despite playing in Seattle and Buffalo — he's locked in as the Bills' starter … He's 3 of 3 in the preseason with a long of 53 yards.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round rookie has nailed down a starting job on the Giants 3-down defensive front.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): The fourth-round draft pick had his struggles in preseason camp but still made the team … Currently Hines is one of three running backs listed third string on the Colts’ depth chart … He rushed 13 times for 19 yards with a long run of six yards, averaging 1.46 yards per carry … He also caught two passes for eight yards … His best bet to make the field in the regular season will be on returns, where he averaged 21.67 yards on nine kickoff returns and 3.75 yards on eight punt runbacks.

CB Dontae Johnson, Seattle Seahawks (2010-13): After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Johnson moved to the Seahawks and made the roster … Seattle has not yet released a depth chart, but FieldGulls.com noted that Johnson is expected to start at corner.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): The second-year pro appears to have lost the starting battle at strong safety to Kentrell Brice and is listed second string on the depth chart … Jones had seven tackles in the preseason.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The third-round draft choice was listed third on the Chargers’ depth chart at defensive tackle.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): An eight-game starter last year, he will begin the season as the Dolphins' second-string left guard.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): After being cut by the Chiefs, it did not take McGill long to find a new home, as the four-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, who have not added him to their depth chart yet.

TE Pharoah McKever, Cleveland Browns (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, McKever was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for its practice squad.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): The face of the Chargers’ franchise is poised for another big season after completing 11 of 14 passes for 91 yards in the preseason … Came in at No. 45 on ESPN's NFL Rank, a poll of more than 50 of the network's experts that predicted the top 100 players of the upcoming season … It marked an upgrade from his No. 76 standing on the 2017 edition of the list.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round draft choice made the Jaguars squad and is listed second-string at right tackle … Jagswire.com noted that Richardson “is the player the Jags view as their future right tackle.”

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): The fifth-round draft pick was listed as the third-string running back on the Steelers depth chart … He rushed a team-high 28 times for 86 yards and a touchdown in the preseason and caught eight passes for 50 yards … He tied for the second-most catches behind the nine hauled in by Damoun Patterson.

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): After spending last year in Tampa, the six-year NFL veteran was released prior to the start of camp but made the cut with his original team, the Seahawks, although Seattle has not yet released a depth chart.

DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick is expected to "redshirt" his first year in the league … He has been placed on the 49ers “reserve/non-football injury” list.

OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The third-year left pro is back to his normal starting spot during his entire career with the Patriots — starting at left guard.

S Jack Tocho, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16): For the second straight year, Tocho missed the final cut but was quickly added to the practice squad by the Vikings.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): The fifth-round draft choice caught nine passes for 157 uards and a touchdown in the preseason, sharing the team lead in receptions and leading the Packers in yards … The rookie ranked 11th in the NFL for preseason receiving yardage … He is listed third string at receiver on the depth chart.

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Wilson is now more than the face of the Seahawks' franchise, he is also on the Wheaties box, as announced Tuesday morning … In the preseason Wilson completed 28 of 47 passes (59.57 percent) for 354 yards and a touchdown without an interception … He had a 90.2 quarterback rating … Checked in at No. 19 on ESPN's NFL Rank, a poll of more than 50 of the network's experts that predicted the top 100 players of the upcoming season, for a significant upgrade from his No. 47 rank on the 2017 list.