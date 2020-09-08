This weekend NFL teams got down to their 53-man roster limits and then started assembling their practice squads. From the list of players who were trying to make the final cuts, those looking for a job are offensive lineman Tyler Jones and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, who were released by the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. That said, there is still a chance McGill might end up back with Philadelphia, who hosted him for a visit after he was released. Also included on this list is veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week and has since auditioned with the Tennessee Titans but remains unsigned. Veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen also had a recent workout with the San Francisco 49ers.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started every game at center and played more snaps than anyone on the Vikings’ offense during his rookie season … He is expected to return to that role in 2020. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Will return to a reserve role and be the second-highest paid backup quarterback in the NFL … Made 15 starts and connected on 272 of 447 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,942 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions in 2019 … Also had 56 rushing attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns … Among quarterbacks that attempted at least 200 passes, he finished 18th in passer rating (88.0). DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Expected to be a starter at safety in the Panthers’ secondary … Has been touted as an “unsung hero” in the Panthers preseason camp … Played in 14 games with nine starts for the Cleveland Browns last year, and compiled 32 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, five passes broken up, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Trying to rebound from a torn ACL that robbed him of most of his second season in the pros … Racked up 12 sacks in 2018 as a rookie and would like to return to that form … Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said: “I think he’s where we kind of thought he’d be. We never said he’s 100 percent yet — at least I never did. I think what he’s going through is a natural progression in recovering from his injury, and I’m still optimistic he’ll be out there the first week and playing good — probably not playing like he was pre-injury, but pretty [darn] close. It’s going to be a work in progress.” … Has missed a few practices over the past week.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Remains the Raiders’ punter … Last year during his rookie season, the undrafted free agent punted 67 times for an average of 46.0 yards and a net of 39.4 yards … His punting average was 14th best in the NFL … Landed 33 punts inside the 20, which was fifth in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Had to compete for a roster spot this preseason, but secured the job to be top draft pick Joe Burrow’s backup … In three games last season, all starts during this rookie year, he completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks a passer rating of 62.1 … Also rushed 10 times for 77 yards. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Glennon is one of two NC State players who were cut but then returned to their team as practice squad members, but Glennon's stay there did not last long ... He was promoted back to the active roster on Tuesday. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL ... Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Hill was in a battle to maintain his roster spot, according to reports, but he made the final 53-man roster … Started in five of 16 appearances last year, and recorded 36 tackles (15 solo), four tackles for loss and one sack. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reports suggest that he could be primed for a major, expanded role, especially in the passing game, this season for the Colts … Last year, he rushed 52 times for 199 yards and two scores, and caught 44 passes for 320 yards … Also returned nine punts for 281 yards (league-leading 31.2-yard average) and two touchdowns, plus six kickoffs for 123 yards (20.5 average). DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson did not survive the last round of cuts, but like Glennon was retained via the practice squad … ... Because of COVID-19, teams are allowed to carry larger-than-normal practice squad players in 2020 ... In 2019, Johnson had six tackles in 10 regular-season games between playing for the 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Not only did Jones make the Jaguars roster in what was originally perceived as a potential long shot bid, he has earned a starting job according to published reports ... The former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers was signed by Jacksonville in January after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys in December … Had one tackle on defense and one on special teams in six games played with Dallas in 2019. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started all 12 games he played in last season, missing four with an injury, and finished with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass broken up … Entering preseason camp, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said, “I’m looking for him to have a breakout season this year.” WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: A year after making headlines as an undrafted free agent find by the Patriots, has reportedly struggled in preseason camp and was in a roster battle, but Meyers managed to survive the final cuts … As a rookie, he had 26 receptions for 359 yards in 15 regular-season games (one start). DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The rookie and fifth-round draft choice of the Titans made the roster, and early indications are that Tennessee intends to have him in its defensive line rotation ... He is listed on the depth chart as its second string defensive end in a 3-man front. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Emerged as a starter last season for the Bengals and now is expected to be one of their top linebackers in 2020 … In 16 games in 2019 (including nine starts), he had 76 tackles (51 solo) and one stop for loss.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: After starting twice and appearing in 15 games last season, Richardson, as expected, made Jacksonville's final cut and is listed as the second string left tackle on the depth chart. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: The potential future NFL Hall of Famer with 224 consecutive starts for the Chargers is now with a different franchise for the first time in his 17-year career, signing a one-year, $25-million contract with the Colts … In 16 games last year, he completed 390 of 591 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,615 yards with 23 scores and 20 picks, and rushed 12 times for 29 yards ... Had a passer rating of 88.5 … Finished fourth in the NFL in passing yards and 15th in touchdown throws … Among quarterbacks with 200 pass attempts, he was 10th in completion percentage.